UPDATE 1-Fresenius snaps up Akorn, Merck KGaA's biosimilars in separate deals
* Akorn deal backed by target's management, key shareholder (Adds Fresenius chief quotes, deal details, background)
Sept 15 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday despite weak Chinese data that pushed commodity prices lower.
September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.11 percent at 0730 ET.
No major Canadian economic data is due.
Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday as a decline in the energy sector, prompted by a fall in oil prices, was offset by positive economic data from the United States.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent at 0730 ET on Monday, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.04 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.01 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Canada's closely watched ratio of household debt to income rebounded to 163.6 percent in the second quarter from 163.1 percent in the first, following a pattern which typically sees a second-quarter rise, Statistics Canada indicated on Friday.
Canadian home prices rose in August and the pace of 12-month home price appreciation accelerated, a report showed on Friday, suggesting robust demand for housing is carrying through to the second half of the year.
A tax dispute that threatened to delay the giant Oyu Tolgoi copper mine being developed in Mongolia by Rio Tinto has been resolved, a government official said.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,233.5; +0.29 pct
US crude : $91.55; -0.78 pct
Brent crude : $96.81; -0.31 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,814; -0.35 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
TransCanada Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts to "sell" from "neutral"
Canadian Pacific Railway : BMO raises target price to C$240 from C$220
DHX Media : RBC cuts to "sector perform" from "outperform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
0830 NY Fed manufacturing for Sep: Expected 16.00 Prior 14.69
0915 Industrial output mm for Aug: Expected +0.3 pct Prior +0.4 pct
0915 Capacity utilization mm for Aug: Expected +79.3 pct Prior +79.2 pct
0915 Manufacturing output mm for Aug: Expected +0.3 pct Prior +1.0 pct
($1= $1.11 Canadian) (Reporting by Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
CALGARY, Alberta, April 24 A crude oil leak in central Alberta's Strathcona County on Friday afternoon came from Inter Pipeline Ltd's Cold Lake regional pipeline system, the company said in a statement on Monday.