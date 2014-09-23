(Adds Canadian retail sales data)

Sep 23 - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as conflict intensified in the Middle East and the U.S. Treasury moved to curb "tax inversion" deals.

December futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> down 0.25 percent at 0850 ET.

Canadian retail sales slipped unexpectedly in July, falling 0.1 percent from June's record level after six straight monthly rises, according to Statistics Canada data released on Tuesday.

The United States and Arab allies bombed Syria for the first time on Tuesday, pursuing a campaign against militants into a war at the heart of the Middle East.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index declined to its lowest in six weeks on Monday with worries about an economic slowdown in China and a drop in commodity prices weighing on shares of natural resource producers.

But a preliminary HSBC survey showed on Tuesday that China's manufacturing sector expanded at a slightly faster pace in September even as employment fell to a 5-1/2-year low.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.35 percent at 0850 ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.34 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.37 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Experimental Ebola drugs including compounds from Mapp Biopharmaceutical, Sarepta and Tekmira will be tested in affected West African states for the first time in a bid to fast-track trials, the Wellcome Trust said on Tuesday.

A U.S. court ordered drugmaker Allergan Inc to produce board documents related to its strategy to counter a hostile bid by William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management and Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

Auto parts maker and contract manufacturer Magna International Inc said on Tuesday it plans to open two new plants in the Indian state of Gujarat.

COMMODITIES AT 0850 ET

Gold futures : $1,225.1; +0.68 pct

US crude : $91.42; +0.61 pct

Brent crude : $97.13; +0.13 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,723; +0.04 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Capstone Mining : Mackie cuts price target to C$3.60 from C$3.70; rating "buy"

Turquoise Hill Resources : BMO cuts target price to C$5; rating "outperform"

WSP Global : Canaccord Genuity raises to "buy" from "hold"

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

08:55 Redbook mm: Prior -0.4 pct

08:55 Redbook yy: Prior 3.6 pct

09:00 Monthly home price mm for Jul: Prior 0.4 pct

09:00 Monthly home price yy for Jul: Prior 5.1 pct

09:00 Monthly home price index for Jul: Prior 212.7

09:45 Markit manufacturing PMI Flash for Sep: Expected 58.0 Prior 57.9

10:00 Rich Fed composite index for Sep: Prior 12

10:00 Rich Fed, services index for Sep: Prior 21

10:00 Rich Fed manufacturing shipments for Sep: Prior 10

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= $1.10 Canadian) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar)