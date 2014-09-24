Sept 24 - Canada's main stock index looked set for a higher
start on Wednesday, with December futures on the S&P TSX index
<0#SXF:> up 0.14 percent at 0730 ET.
No major economic events are scheduled for Wednesday.
.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended
little changed on Tuesday as worries about increasing tensions
in the Middle East were overcome by gains in the natural
resource sectors.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.23 percent at 0730 ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were up
0.25 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.29
percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
BlackBerry Ltd is set to launch an unconventional
new smartphone dubbed the Passport as it embarks on potentially
the most critical phase of its long turnaround.
Bombardier Inc is in advanced talks with an
unidentified airline that could become the first operator of its
CSeries jet, the Canadian plane maker said on Tuesday.
TransCanada Corp said it was reviewing a Quebec
court order that had temporarily halted geo-technical survey
work related to its C$12 billion ($10.8 billion) Energy East
pipeline project.
COMMODITIES AT 0730 ET
Gold futures : $1,221.50; +0.04 pct
US crude : $91.32; -0.26 pct
Brent crude : $96.48; -0.38 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,712.50; -0.11 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Cascades Inc : RBC raises rating to "outperform"
from "sector perform"
Gear Energy Ltd : Paradigm Capital cuts price target
to C$6.50 from C$7
Parex Resources Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises
rating to "buy"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
1000 New Home Sales-units mm for Aug: Expected +0.430 mln;
Prior +0.412 mln
1000 New Home Sales change mm for Aug: Prior -2.4 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.11)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)