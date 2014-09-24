Sept 24 - Canada's main stock index looked set for a higher start on Wednesday, with December futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> up 0.14 percent at 0730 ET.

No major economic events are scheduled for Wednesday. .

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended little changed on Tuesday as worries about increasing tensions in the Middle East were overcome by gains in the natural resource sectors.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.23 percent at 0730 ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.25 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.29 percent.

TOP STORIES

BlackBerry Ltd is set to launch an unconventional new smartphone dubbed the Passport as it embarks on potentially the most critical phase of its long turnaround.

Bombardier Inc is in advanced talks with an unidentified airline that could become the first operator of its CSeries jet, the Canadian plane maker said on Tuesday.

TransCanada Corp said it was reviewing a Quebec court order that had temporarily halted geo-technical survey work related to its C$12 billion ($10.8 billion) Energy East pipeline project.

COMMODITIES AT 0730 ET

Gold futures : $1,221.50; +0.04 pct

US crude : $91.32; -0.26 pct

Brent crude : $96.48; -0.38 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,712.50; -0.11 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Cascades Inc : RBC raises rating to "outperform" from "sector perform"

Gear Energy Ltd : Paradigm Capital cuts price target to C$6.50 from C$7

Parex Resources Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises rating to "buy"

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

1000 New Home Sales-units mm for Aug: Expected +0.430 mln; Prior +0.412 mln

1000 New Home Sales change mm for Aug: Prior -2.4 pct

($1= C$1.11)

