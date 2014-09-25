Sept 25 - Stock futures indicated a modestly lower start for
Canada's main stock index on Thursday, with December futures on
the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> down 0.08 percent at 0730 ET.
No major economic events are scheduled for Thursday
.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was
little changed on Wednesday as a fall in the financial sector
offset the benefit of a jump in shares of Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc after the drugmaker
gave a bullish quarterly outlook.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.01 percent at 0730 ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were
down 0.05 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down
0.07 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian monetary policy can diverge from that of its
neighbor to the south, even as the U.S. Federal Reserve's exit
from its extraordinary stimulus measures will likely raise
market interest rates in Canada and weigh on the loonie, Bank of
Canada's Deputy Governor Timothy Lane said.
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Wednesday he
did not anticipate a housing crisis in Canada, where some
analysts are fretting about high debt levels and a booming
housing market.
COMMODITIES AT 0730 ET
Gold futures : $1,209.10; -0.78 pct
US crude : $92.84; +0.04 pct
Brent crude : $97.01; +0.06 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,722; -0.3 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc : Raymond James raises
rating to "strong buy" from "outperform"
Northland Power Inc : National Bank Financial raises
rating to "outperform" from "sector perform"
Talisman Energy Inc : SocGen raises rating to "buy"
from "hold"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Durable Goods for Aug: Expected -18.0 pct; Prior 22.6
pct
0830 Durables Ex-Transport for Aug: Expected 0.7 pct; Prior
-0.7 pct
0830 Durables Ex-Defense mm for Aug: Prior 24.9 pct
0830 Nondefense Ex-Air for Aug: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior -0.7
pct
0830 Initial Jobless Claims: Expected 300,000; Prior 280,000
0830 Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg: Prior 299,500
0830 Continued Jobless Claims: Expected 2.450 mln; Prior
2.429 mln
0945 Markit Comp Flash PMI for Sep: Prior 59.7
0945 Markit Svcs PMI Flash for Sep: Expected 59.0; Prior
59.5
1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for Sep: Prior 4
1100 KC Fed Composite Index for Sep: Prior 3
($1= C$1.11)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)