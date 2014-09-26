Sept 26 - Canadian stock futures were little changed as investors awaited the release of data on U.S. economic growth in the second quarter.

The U.S. Commerce Department is expected to revise its second quarter gross domestic product growth number to an annual rate of 4.6 percent from 4.2 percent reported earlier.

December futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.01 percent at 0730 ET.

No major economic events are scheduled for Friday..

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index dropped 1.5 percent on Thursday, its worst fall in seven-and-a-half months, as negative sentiment for equities and choppy commodity prices dragged down shares of companies in most major sectors.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.13 percent at 0730 ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.06 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.07 percent.

TOP STORIES

BlackBerry Ltd reported a smaller quarterly loss in an early sign that its drawn-out turnaround efforts might be working.

Total Canadian nonfarm payrolls jumped by 42,300 in July, with growth spread across most sectors, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

COMMODITIES AT 0730 ET

Gold futures : $1,221.50; +0.02 pct

US crude : $92.91; +0.42 pct

Brent crude : $97.19; +0.20 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,730.75; +0.53 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Bombardier Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$5.50 from C$5; rating "buy"

GLV Inc : RBC cuts rating to "sector perform" from "outperform"

Stantec Inc : CIBC raises price target to C$77 from C$75; rating "sector outperformer"

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Corporate Profits Revised for Q2: Prior 8.3 pct

0830 GDP Final for Q2: Expected 4.6 pct; Prior 4.2 pct

0830 GDP Sales Final for Q2: Expected 3.1 pct; Prior 2.8 pct

0830 GDP Consumer Spending Final for Q2: Prior 2.5 pct

0830 GDP Deflator Final for Q2: Expected 2.1 pct; Prior 2.2 pct

0830 Core PCE Prices Final for Q2: Expected 2 pct; Prior 2 pct

0830 PCE Prices Final for Q2: Expected 2.3 pct; Prior 2.3 pct

0955 U Mich Sentiment Final for Sep: Expected 84.7; Prior 84.6

0955 U Mich Conditions Final for Sep: Expected 98.0; Prior 98.5

0955 U Mich Expectations Final for Sep: Expected 75.0; Prior 75.6

0955 U Mich 1Yr Inf Final for Sep: Prior 3.0 pct

0955 U Mich 5-Yr Inf Final for Sep: Prior 2.8 pct

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 135.6

1030 ECRI Weekly Annualized: Prior 2.1 pct

($1= C$1.11) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)