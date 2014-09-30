(Updates to add Canadian economic data)

Sept 30 - Stock futures indicated a lower open after Statistics Canada data indicated that the economy did not expand in July, breaking a six month streak of gains.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.07 percent at 9:05 a.m. ET.

Statistics Canada said real gross domestic product was unchanged in July from June.

Producer prices increased by 0.2 percent in August over July as the weak Canadian dollar boosted prices for motorized and recreational vehicles, Statscan said.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index dropped on Monday, extending the previous week's slide as worries about democracy protests in Hong Kong drove market volatility, pulling down shares of financial and mining companies.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.16 percent at 9:05 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.19 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.38 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd is more than doubling the ceiling on its share repurchase program, to about 12.7 million common shares, from 5.3 million.

Cuba offered to free jailed Canadian executive Cy Tokmakjian in return for $55 million and company assets, his company Tokmakjian Group said on Monday, but the deal fell through because the firm did not have the money and the businessman wanted to clear his name.

TMX Group Ltd named Lou Eccleston as its new chief executive, the Toronto Stock Exchange operator said on Monday, after a lengthy global search to replace retiring CEO Tom Kloet

COMMODITIES AT 8:45 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,206.9; -0.93 pct

US crude : $94.59; +0.01 pct

Brent crude : $97.41; +0.21 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,690; -0.77 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Black Diamond Group : Acumen cuts price target to C$32.50; rating "buy"

Concordia Healthcare Corp : TD Securities resumes coverage with "buy" rating

Fortis Inc : BMO raises target price to C$36 from C$34; rating "market perform"

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0855 Redbook mm: Prior -0.6 pct

0855 Redbook yy: Prior 3.7 pct

0900 CaseShiller 20 mm SA for July: Expected 0.0 pct; Prior -0.2 pct

0900 CaseShiller 20 mm NSA for July: Expected 1.1 pct; Prior 1.0 pct

0900 CaseShiller 20 for July: Expected 7.5 pct; Prior 8.1 pct

0945 Chicago PMI for September: Expected 61.9; Prior 64.3

1000 Consumer Confidence for September: Expected 92.5; Prior 92.4

1030 Texas Services Sect Outlook for September: Prior 22.8

1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenue for September: Prior 21.0

(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar; Editing by Savio D'Souza)