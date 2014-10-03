Oct 3 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening
for Canada's main stock index ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls
data on Friday, with December futures on the S&P TSX index
<0#SXF:> up 0.37 percent at 0720 ET.
Trade balance, exports and imports data is due at 0830 ET
The index fell in a volatile session on Thursday as weakness
in oil prices weighed on energy shares and a drop in copper
prices hit mining companies.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.40 percent at 0720 ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were up
0.48 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.40
percent.
TOP STORIES
Iamgold Corp said it would sell its Niobec
rare earths mine in Quebec to a group of companies led by
investment company Magris Resources Inc for $500 million in
cash, to focus on its core gold mining business.
Canada's budget deficit for the 2013/14 fiscal year is
likely to be C$5.2 billion ($4.6 billion), rather than the
C$16.6 billion forecast in February, Prime Minister Stephen
Harper said on Thursday.
Sears Holdings Corp is turning to its chief
executive for cash for the second time in three weeks in a sign
that its efforts to sell off assets are coming up short. [ID:
nL3N0RX26N]
COMMODITIES AT 0720 ET
Gold futures : $1,206.10; -0.67 pct
US crude : $90.65; -0.40 pct
Brent crude : $92.89; -0.57 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,637.50; +0.55 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Capstone Mining Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises to
buy from hold
Imperial Metals Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises to
speculative buy from hold
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 Non-Farm payrolls for Sep: Expected 215,000; Prior
142,000
0830 Private payrolls for Sep: Expected 210,000; Prior
134,000
0830 Unemployment rate for Sep: Expected +6.1 pct; Prior
+6.1 pct
0830 Average earnings mm for Sep: Expected +0.2 pct; Prior
+0.2 pct
0830 U6 underemployment for Sep: Prior +12.0 pct
($1= $1.11 Canadian)
