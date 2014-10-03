Oct 3 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday, with December futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> up 0.37 percent at 0720 ET. Trade balance, exports and imports data is due at 0830 ET The index fell in a volatile session on Thursday as weakness in oil prices weighed on energy shares and a drop in copper prices hit mining companies. Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.40 percent at 0720 ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.48 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.40 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s) TOP STORIES Iamgold Corp said it would sell its Niobec rare earths mine in Quebec to a group of companies led by investment company Magris Resources Inc for $500 million in cash, to focus on its core gold mining business. Canada's budget deficit for the 2013/14 fiscal year is likely to be C$5.2 billion ($4.6 billion), rather than the C$16.6 billion forecast in February, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday. Sears Holdings Corp is turning to its chief executive for cash for the second time in three weeks in a sign that its efforts to sell off assets are coming up short. [ID: nL3N0RX26N] COMMODITIES AT 0720 ET Gold futures : $1,206.10; -0.67 pct US crude : $90.65; -0.40 pct Brent crude : $92.89; -0.57 pct LME 3-month copper : $6,637.50; +0.55 pct ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS Capstone Mining Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold Imperial Metals Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises to speculative buy from hold U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY 0830 Non-Farm payrolls for Sep: Expected 215,000; Prior 142,000 0830 Private payrolls for Sep: Expected 210,000; Prior 134,000 0830 Unemployment rate for Sep: Expected +6.1 pct; Prior +6.1 pct 0830 Average earnings mm for Sep: Expected +0.2 pct; Prior +0.2 pct 0830 U6 underemployment for Sep: Prior +12.0 pct FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES: TSX market report Canadian dollar and bonds report Reuters global stocks poll for Canada Canadian markets directory ($1= $1.11 Canadian) (Reporting by Benny Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)