Oct 6 - Canada's main stock index looked set for a higher
start on Monday, indicating Friday's rally on a robust U.S. jobs
report could continue as investors feel more confident about
global growth prospects.
December futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.21
percent at 0730 ET.
Ivey PMI data for September is due at 1000 ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite
index advanced on Friday as a bullish U.S. jobs report helped
ease concerns about the strength of the economic recovery and
drove gains across most major sectors.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.34 percent at 0730 ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were up
0.33 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.34
percent.
TOP STORIES
Chevron Corp said it would sell a 30 percent stake
in its Duvernay shale properties in Canada to Kuwait Foreign
Petroleum Exploration Co for $1.5 billion.
Defense lawyers for a Canadian executive sentenced to 15
years prison in Cuba on bribery and other charges released a
raft of documents on Sunday seeking to bolster their case that
Cy Tokmakjian was denied a fair trial.
COMMODITIES AT 0730 ET
Gold futures : $1,194.70; +0.67 pct
US crude : $90.31; +0.64 pct
Brent crude : $92.96; +0.71 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,684; +0.63 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Baytex Energy : NBF cuts price target to C$50 from
C$53; rating "outperform"
Canadian Pacific Railway : NBF raises rating to
"outperform" from "sector perform"
Sandstorm Gold Ltd : Canaccord Genuity raises rating
to "buy" from "hold"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
1000 Employment trends for Sep: Prior 121.3
($1= C$1.12)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)