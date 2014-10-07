Oct 7 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday, with December futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> down 0.34 percent at 0720 ET.

Building permits data is due at 0830 ET.

The index dipped on Monday as energy and industrial sector shares declined, extending the previous week's drop.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.34 percent at 0720 ET while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.33 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.31 percent.

TOP STORIES

Malaysian state-owned energy company Petronas said on Monday it could delay its planned $11 billion liquefied natural gas plant on Canada's Pacific Coast by up to 15 years unless it can reach a favorable tax deal by month's end.

Canada's Lundin Mining Corp will buy Freeport-McMoRan Inc's 80 percent stake in the Candelaria copper mining operation in Chile for at least $1.8 billion, more than doubling its copper output.

COMMODITIES AT 0720 ET

Gold futures : $1,209; +0.28 pct

US crude : $90.24; -0.11 pct

Brent crude : $92.44; -0.38 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,688; -0.33 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc : CIBC raises to sector outperform from sector performer Lundin Mining Corp : Raymond James raises to strong buy from outperform rating Postmedia Network Canada Corp : NBF raises to sector perform from underperform

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0855 Redbook mm: Prior -0.5 pct

0855 Redbook yy: Prior +4.3 pct

1000 JOLTS Job Openings for Aug: Prior 4.67 mln

1000 IBD Economic Optimism for Oct: Prior 45.2

1500 Consumer Credit for Aug: Expected 20.00 bln; Prior 26.01 bln

($1= $1.11 Canadian)