Oct 8 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as concerns mount over waning global economic growth.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.11 percent at 0720 ET.

Housing starts data is due at 0815 ET

The country's main stock index dropped on Tuesday as a sluggish global growth forecast and weak data from Germany fueled a selloff in equities and oil prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.10 percent at 0720 ET on Wednesday, S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.19 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.15 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

A European Union plan to label Canadian tar sands oil as highly polluting as part of its fight against climate change has been abandoned after years of opposition from Canada, clearing the way for exports of tar sands crude to the European market.

Canadian pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group Inc reported higher quarterly sales, helped by demand for generic drugs and the expansion of its network of franchised stores.

COMMODITIES AT 0720 ET

Gold futures : $1,217.90; +0.51 pct

US crude : $87.97; -0.99 pct

Brent crude : $91.33; -0.85 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,705.50; +0.53 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

No major economic events scheduled for the day.

($1= $1.11 Canadian) (Reporting by Benny Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)