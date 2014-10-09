Oct 9 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, with December futures
on the S&P TSX index down 0.20 percent at 0720 ET.
New Housing Price Index data is due at 0830 ET.
The stock index rebounded on Wednesday as dovish
comments made by the U.S. Federal Reserve helped fuel a rally in
the gold-mining sector and a gain in financials.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.15 percent at 0720 ET on Thursday, S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.06 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.06 percent.
TOP STORIES
Goldcorp is looking to cut costs on its planned and
already-delayed $3.9 billion El Morro copper and gold project in
Chile, and that may mean new permits are needed and further
hold-ups, its chief executive said on Thursday.
Canadian housing starts rose modestly in September as
builders broke ground on more multiple-unit dwellings, typically
condominiums, data showed on Wednesday.
COMMODITIES AT 0720 ET
Gold futures : $1,229.00; +1.97 pct
US crude : $87.19; -0.14 pct
Brent crude : $90.98; -0.44 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,709; +1.08 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Bank of Montreal : Canaccord Genuity raises its
rating to "buy" from "hold"; target to C$89 from C$85
Jean Coutu Group Inc : Canaccord Genuity, NBF raise
target price on the stock
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Initial Jobless Claims: Expected 294,000; Prior 287,000
0830 Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg: Prior 294,750
0830 Continued Jobless Claims: Expected 2.410 mln; Prior
2.398 mln
1000 Wholesale Inventories mm for Aug: Expected +0.3 pct;
Prior +0.1 pct
1000 Wholesale Sales mm for Aug: Expected +0.4 pct; Prior
+0.7 pct
($1= $1.10 Canadian)
(Reporting by Benny Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)