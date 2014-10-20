BRIEF-ICICI Prudential Life Insurance March qtr consol profit rises
Oct 20 - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, with December futures on the S&P TSX index down 0.27 percent at 0730 ET.
Canadian wholesale trade data is due at 0830 ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index reached its highest in a week on Friday as positive U.S. economic data and a rise in oil prices boosted the energy sector.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.56 percent at 0730 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.28 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.19 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, embroiled in a bitter fight to take over Botox-maker Allergan Inc, posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strong sales in all its markets.
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said it had ended talks to buy No. 3 U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp.
COMMODITIES AT 0730 ET
Gold futures : $1,243.90; +0.44 pct
US crude : $82.84; +0.11 pct
Brent crude : $85.8; -0.42 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,559.0; -1.21 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$450 from C$425; rating "sector underperformer"
Xtreme Drilling and Coil Services : Global Hunter Securities resumes coverage with "accumulate" rating; price target C$3.70
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
No major economic events are scheduled.
($1= C$1.13) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
