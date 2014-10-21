Oct 21 - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday, with December futures on the S&P TSX index up 0.19 percent at 0730 ET.

No major Canadian economic events are scheduled.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index climbed on Monday to its highest in a week as shares of gold miners rose with the bullion price and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc jumped after the drugmaker reported quarterly results.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.65 percent at 0730 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.80 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.94 percent.

TOP STORIES

Billionaire investor William Ackman, whose fund is the largest shareholder in Allergan Inc., and Valeant Pharmaceuticals said the botox maker's Chief Executive Officer David Pyott tried to discredit Valeant as it was making a hostile takeover bid, court documents showed.

Amaya Gaming Group Inc, which has pivoted to focus on the fast-growing online gambling market, said on Monday it is exploring a sale of its Cadillac Jack subsidiary that makes slot machines and electronic bingo games for casinos.

COMMODITIES AT 0730 ET

Gold futures : $1,248.60; +0.35 pct

US crude : $82.93; +0.27 pct

Brent crude : $85.83; +0.50 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,632; +1.1 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Cogeco Cable : RBC raises target price to C$70 from C$68

Enercare Inc : NBF resumes coverage with "outperform" rating; price target C$17

Telus : RBC raises target price to C$41 from C$40

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

08:55 Redbook mm: Prior -0.3 pct

08:55 Redbook yy: Prior 3.8 pct

10:00 Existing Home Sales for Sep: Expected 5.10 mln; Prior 5.05 mln

10:00 Existing Home Sales pct Chg for Sep: Expected 1.0 pct; Prior -1.8 pct

($1= C$1.13) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar; Editing by Tresa Sherin Morera)