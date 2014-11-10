BRIEF-Reliance Capital says unit Reliance Home Finance on track for exchange listing
* All shareholders of co to receive 1 free share of Reliance Home Finance for every 1 share held in co as part of listing proposal
Nov 10 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, with December futures on the S&P TSX index up 0.41 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.
Housing starts data is due at 8.15 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index jumped to its highest level in a month on Friday as shares of natural resource producers rebounded with commodity prices, while strong Canadian jobs data boosted overall sentiment.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.1 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.11 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.23 percent.
TOP STORIES
The central banks of China and Canada have agreed to a currency swap worth 200 billion yuan or C$30 billion, according to a Canadian government statement issued at a meeting of Asia-Pacific nations on Saturday.
Fuel cell maker Hydrogenics Corp's third-quarter loss more than doubled, hurt by increased expenses and a weaker Canadian dollar.
China Express Airlines has placed a firm order for 16 CRJ900 NextGen regional jets from Bombardier Inc, the Canadian firm said in a statement late on Sunday.
COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,165.80; -0.35 pct
U.S. crude : $79.54; +1.14 pct
Brent crude : $84.66; +1.52 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,695.50; -0.29 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
AuRico Gold Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises rating to "buy" from "hold"
Bonavista Energy Corp : CIBC raises rating to "sector outperformer" from "sector performer"
Essential Energy Services Ltd : Raymond James raises rating to "strong buy" from "outperform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
10:00 Employment Trends: Prior 121.7
