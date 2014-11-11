Nov 11 Canada's main stock index is likely to
open higher with investors bullish after the recent global stock
market rally.
Wall Street notched up a fourth straight record close in the
previous session and Tokyo's Nikkei hit a seven-year high on
talk that a Japanese sales tax increase may be delayed.
No major Canadian economic events are scheduled for
Tuesday and trading in Toronto is expected to be thin, with bond
markets closed in observance of Remembrance Day.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was
little changed on Monday. Declines in the energy and gold-mining
sectors, which mirrored commodity prices, were offset by
optimism over next week's opening of a trading link between Hong
Kong and Shanghai that would give global investors access to
China's stock market.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.13 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.15 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.19 percent.
TOP STORIES
Iamgold Corp said on Monday it is shrinking its
executive team by 40 percent and taking other cost-cutting steps
as the mid-sized gold miner and its peers reel from a 40 percent
slump in the price of bullion over the past three years.
Global mining companies stung by slumping commodity prices
are looking forward to a modest consolation prize - weaker local
currencies and falling oil prices that will help trim their
costs.
Imperial Oil Ltd, Canada's No. 2 integrated oil
company, said on Monday it has shut its 110,000-barrel-per-day
Kearl oil sands mine in northern Alberta for several weeks after
detecting what it called a "vibration issue" in the facility's
ore-crushing unit.
COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,155.70; -0.35 pct
US crude : $77.19; -0.30 pct
Brent crude : $81.89; -0.55 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,628; -0.56 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Aecon Group : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to
C$20 from C$23; rating "buy"
Vermilion Energy Inc : NBF cuts price target to C$77
from C$80; rating "outperform"
WesternOne Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price
to C$8 from C$10; rating "buy"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0855 Redbook: Prior 0.2 pct
0855 Redbook: Prior 3.9 pct
($1= C$1.14)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar)