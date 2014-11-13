Nov 13 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, with December futures on the S&P TSX index up 0.3 percent at 7:45 a.m. ET.

New Housing Price Index data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET .

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose to its highest in more than a month on Wednesday as the energy sector recovered from an initial decline and a positive budget outlook for the country boosted investor sentiment.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.22 percent at 7:45 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.25 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up/down 0.3 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Life insurer Manulife Financial Corp reported a 6.4 percent rise in third-quarter profit, driven by strong sales in Asian markets such as Japan, Hong Kong and Indonesia.

Legislation to approve the controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline began racing through the U.S. Congress on Wednesday as Democrats and Republicans appeared to be coming together in a challenge of President Barack Obama's oversight of the project.

U.S. telecommunications provider ShoreTel Inc rejected Canadian peer Mitel Networks Corp's higher bid, saying it "significantly undervalued" the company.

COMMODITIES AT 7:45 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,161.50; +0.22 pct

US crude : $76.29; -1.2 pct

Brent crude : $78.90; -1.84 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,697; +0.25 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Artek Exploration : Raymond James cuts target to C$3.50 from C$4.50; rating "outperform"

Birchcliff Energy Ltd : Raymond James cuts price target to C$15.50 from C$16

CAE Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises rating to "buy" from "hold"

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 280,000 Prior 278,000

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.350 mln Prior 2.348 mln

1000 JOLTS job openings for September: Expected 4.823 mln Prior 4.835 mln

1400 Federal budget for October: Expected -$111.7 bln Prior $106.0 bln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.11) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar; Editing by Simon Jennings)