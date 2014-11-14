Nov 14 Stock futures pointed to a modestly
higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday, with
December futures on the S&P TSX index up 0.03 percent at
7:30 a.m. ET.
Manufacturing sales data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index dropped
on Thursday as sluggish economic data in China raised concerns
about growth in the world's second-biggest economy and shares of
energy producers tumbled with oil prices.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.02 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.07 percent.
TOP STORIES
Blackberry Ltd Chief Executive John Chen sees Asia
as key to reviving the loss-making smartphone maker's fortunes,
but expanding in the region's biggest market, China, where
security data concerns are rife, is currently not a priority.
The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives prepared to
vote to approve the Keystone XL oil pipeline, which will help
transport oil from Canada to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, but a
companion bill in the Senate may lack votes to pass next week.
COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,152.90; -0.73 pct
US crude : $74.23; +0.04 pct
Brent crude : $78.27; -1.01 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,625.50; -0.47 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
CGI Group : Raymond James raises price target to
C$49 from C$46; rating "outperform"
Entrec Corp : National Bank Financial cuts rating to
"sector perform" from "outperform"
Manulife Financial : National Bank Financial cuts
target price to C$26 from C$27
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 Import prices mm for Oct: Expected -1.5 pct; Prior -0.5
pct
0830 Export prices mm for Oct: Expected -0.4 pct; Prior -0.2
pct
0830 Retail sales mm for Oct: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -0.3
pct
0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Oct: Expected 0.2 pct;
Prior -0.2 pct
0955 U Mich sentiment preliminary for Nov: Expected 87.5;
Prior 86.9
0955 U-Mich conditions preliminary for Nov: Expected 98.8;
Prior 98.3
0955 U-Mich 1-yr inflation preliminary for Nov: Prior 2.9
pct
1000 Business inventories mm for Sep: Expected 0.2 pct;
Prior 0.2 pct
($1= C$1.11)
