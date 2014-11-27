Nov 27 Stock futures pointed to a slightly lower start for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, with investors looking ahead to the outcome of an OPEC meeting later in the day.

Trading is likely to be subdued, with U.S. markets shut for the Thanksgiving holiday.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.02 percent at 7:40 a.m. ET.

Canada's current account data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET .

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell on Wednesday as the shares of energy producers dropped with oil prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.01 percent at 7:40 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.08 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent.

TOP STORIES

TransCanada Corp, under pressure from an activist hedge fund to overhaul its business, said on Wednesday its board adopted new bylaws that require advance notice of director nominations.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,195.7; -0.12 pct

US crude : $72.30; -1.87 pct

Brent crude : $76.25; -1.93 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,570; -0.02 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

FORACO INTERNATIONAL : CIBC cuts target price to C$0.35 from C$0.65; rating "sector performer"

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

No major economic events are scheduled.

($1= C$1.13)