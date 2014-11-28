Nov 28 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices slumped
after OPEC decided to refrain from cutting output despite a
supply glut.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.29
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
GDP, producer prices and budget balance data are due to
release later in the day.
Canada's main stock index declined on Thursday as oil prices
plunged after the outcome of an Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries meeting disappointed investors, dragging
down shares of energy producers.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.19 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.13 percent, while Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.12 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Germany has approved Canadian smartphone maker BlackBerry's
planned acquisition of Secusmart, the encryption
technology of which is used to protect the mobile devices of top
politicians including Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Canada's current account deficit in the third quarter
unexpectedly narrowed to C$8.40 billion ($7.43 billion), its
best performance in six years, Statistics Canada data indicated
on Thursday.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,181.8; -1.24 pct
US crude : $68.98; -6.36 pct
Brent crude : $72.76; 0.25 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,461.25; -1.46 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Alderon Iron ADV.TO: TD Securities cuts target to C$2 from
C$3; rating "speculative buy"
Great Prairie Energy GPE.V: Canaccord cuts target to C$0.50
from C$0.60; rating "buy"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
No major economic events are scheduled.
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.14)
(Reporting by Pradip Kakoti in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)