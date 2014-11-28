(Adds econ data)
Nov 28 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices slumped
after Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries decided
to refrain from cutting output despite a supply glut.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.18
percent at 8.30 a.m. ET.
Budget balance data is due at 10 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index declined on Thursday as oil prices
plunged after the outcome of an OPEC meeting disappointed
investors, dragging down shares of energy companies.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.12 percent at 8.30 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.01 percent, while Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.27 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian producer prices in October fell by 0.5 percent from
September, largely as a result of lower energy and petroleum
product prices, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday.
Canada's economy grew at a higher-than-expected annualized
rate of 2.8 percent in the third quarter, following second
quarter growth of 3.6 percent, according to Statistics Canada
data on Friday.
Germany has approved Canadian smartphone maker BlackBerry's
planned acquisition of Secusmart, the encryption
technology of which is used to protect the mobile devices of top
politicians including Chancellor Angela Merkel.
COMMODITIES AT 8.30 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,185.80; -0.99 pct
US crude : $69.42; -5.79 pct
Brent crude : $73.28; 0.95 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,426.50; -2.01 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Alderon Iron : TD Securities cuts target to C$2 from
C$3; rating "speculative buy"
Great Prairie Energy : Canaccord cuts target to
C$0.50 from C$0.60; rating "buy"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
No major economic events are scheduled.
($1= C$1.14)
