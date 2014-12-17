Dec 17 Stock futures indicated a higher start for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting for hints on the timing of any interest rate hikes.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.30 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.

Data on wholesale trade in October is due at 8.30 a.m. ET .

Canada's main stock index jumped on Tuesday, with Talisman Energy Inc surging 46 percent after Spanish oil major Repsol agreed to buy the independent producer for $13 billion.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.68 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.80 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.78 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Equipment finance company Element Financial Corp, which has enjoyed a meteoric rise since going public three years ago, said on Tuesday that it expected 35 percent growth in new equipment loans and leases in 2015.

COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,198.60; + 0.39 pct

US crude : $54.99; -1.68 pct

Brent crude : $59.32; -1.15 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,289.25; -1.19 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Africa Oil Corp : RBC cuts to "sector perform" from "outperform"

Oryx Petroleum Corp : RBC cuts to "sector perform" from "outperform"

Stantec Inc : Brean Capital starts with "buy" rating; C$39 price target

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 CPI mm, SA for Nov: Expected -0.1 pct; Prior 0.0 pct

0830 CPI yy, NSA for Nov: Expected 1.4 pct; Prior 1.7 pct

0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Nov: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Nov: Expected 1.8 pct; Prior 1.8 pct

0830 CPI Index, NSA for Nov: Expected 236.44; Prior 237.43

0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Nov: Prior 239.16

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Nov: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.4 pct

0830 Current account for Q3: Expected -97.5 bln; Prior -98.5 bln

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.16) (Reporting by Abhinav Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)