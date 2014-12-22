Dec 22 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Monday, with March futures on
the S&P TSX index down 0.25 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.
No major Canadian economic events are scheduled.
Canada's main stock index rose for a fourth straight session
on Friday, posting its biggest weekly gain in three years as oil
prices rallied from multiyear lows.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.23 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.18 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.16 percent.
TOP STORIES
U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday that construction
of the Keystone XL pipeline to transport crude oil from Canada
to the U.S. Gulf Coast would only nominally benefit American
consumers and workers in perhaps his strongest comments on the
Canada-to-U.S. pipeline to date.
BlackBerry Ltd is working with Boeing Co on a
high-security Android-based smartphone, the mobile technology
company's CEO said on Friday.
COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,196.2; +0.17 pct
US crude : $56.85; -0.49 pct
Brent crude : $61.17; -0.34 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,394.75; -0.08 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd : Morgan Stanley cuts target price
to C$4 from C$4.50
Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc : RBC cuts target
price to C$7 from C$8
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
0830 National Activity Index for Nov: Prior 0.14
1000 Existing home sales for Nov: Expected 5.20 mln; Prior
5.26 mln
1000 Existing home sales pct change: Expected -1.0 pct;
Prior 1.5 pct
($1= C$1.16)
(Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)