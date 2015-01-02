BRIEF-Everi reports Q1 loss per share $0.05
Jan 2 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday, the first trading day of 2015.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.56 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.
RBC manufacturing PMI data for December is due at 8.30 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index closed little changed after a choppy session on Wednesday, but it ended 2014 in positive territory despite a precipitous slide in oil prices that hit the resource-heavy index hard in the second half of the year.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.41 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.37 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.39 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Chile's Supreme Court has declined to hear Barrick Gold Corp's appeal of a lower court's decision involving fines imposed on its Pascua-Lama project by the country's environmental regulator, the company said.
COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,181.60; -0.2 pct
US crude : $53.06; -0.39 pct
Brent crude : $56.87; -0.8 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,262.25; -0.6 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Dec: Prior 53.7
1000 Construction Spending mm for Nov: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 1.1 pct
1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Dec: Expected 57.6; Prior 58.7
1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Dec: Expected 43.0; Prior 44.5
1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Dec: Expected 54.7; Prior 54.9
1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Dec: Prior 66.0
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.16) (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bengaluru)
