BRIEF-Ironside Resources Inc announces management change
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
Jan 5 Stock futures pointed to a lower start for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices dropped to fresh five-and-a-half-year lows.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.23 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.
No major economic data is scheduled for the day.
Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, boosted by modest gains in materials stocks in the first session of 2015 even as crude oil prices continued to slide.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.23 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.24 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.21 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Canada-based Yamana Gold Inc said it would seek the annulment of an Argentine court-appointed arbitrator's assessment that the company should pay $244 million to a director of Samco Gold Ltd.
COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,190.50; +0.4 pct
US crude : $51.47; -2.3 pct
Brent crude : $54.89; -2.7 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,153; -1.6 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
1045 ISM New York Index for Dec: Prior 663.4
Domestic car sales for Dec: Expected 6.00 mln; Prior 6.08 mln
Domestic truck sales for Dec: Expected 7.80 mln; Prior 7.88 mln
Total vehicle sales for Dec: Expected 16.90 mln; Prior 17.20 mln
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.18) (Reporting by Abhinav Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Crazy Horse Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Crazy Horse Resources Inc]