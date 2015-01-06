(Adds economic data, updates prices)

Jan 6 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as the slide in oil prices showed no sign of easing.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.36 percent at 8.45 a.m. ET.

Lower prices for energy helped push Canadian industrial product prices down 0.4 percent in November from October and raw materials prices down 5.8 percent, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Canada's main stock index recorded its biggest single-day percentage drop in about 20 months, tumbling nearly 2.5 percent on Monday, as a deepening selloff in oil prices hit shares of energy companies.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.01 percent at 8.45 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

COMMODITIES AT 8.45 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1210.8; +0.57 pct

US crude : $48.89; -2.3 pct

Brent crude : $51.74; -2.58 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,133.25; -0.19 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Bank of Montreal : CIBC cuts price target to C$86 from C$87

RBC : CIBC raises price target to C$88 from C$86

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0855 Redbook mm: Actual -0.6 pct; Prior -0.5 pct

0945 Markit Comp Final PMI for Dec: Prior 53.8

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Dec: Prior 53.6

1000 Durables Ex-Def, R mm for Nov: Prior -0.1 pct

1000 Durable Goods, R mm for Nov: Prior -0.7 pct

1000 Factory Orders mm for Nov: Expected -0.5 pct; Prior -0.7 pct

1000 Durables Ex-Transport R mm for Nov: Prior -0.4 pct

1000 Nondef Cap Ex-Air R mm for Nov: Prior 0.0 pct

1000 IBD Economic Optimism for Jan: Prior 48.4

1000 ISM N-Mfg PMI for Dec: Expected 58.0; Prior 59.3

1000 ISM N-Mfg Bus Act for Dec: Expected 63.5; Prior 64.4

1000 ISM N-Mfg Employment Index for Dec: Prior 56.7

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.18) (Reporting by Abhinav Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)