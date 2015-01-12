Jan 12 Canadian stocks were set to open higher on Monday after March futures on the S&P TSX index rose 0.28 percent.

No economic data is due on Monday.

Canada's main stock index declined on Friday as a mixed U.S. payrolls report weighed on investor sentiment and sent shares in the financial and industrial sectors lower. [ID: nL1N0UO2EI]

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.46 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.48 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.49 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, the country's largest independent oil producer, cut its 2015 capital expenditure and production forecast as global oil prices continue to slump.

Canadian private equity firm Onex has bought UK safety and survival equipment maker Survitec from Warburg Pincus for 450 million pounds ($679.7 million), Warburg Pincus said on Monday.

Canada's Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp agreed to buy Pennsylvania-based OnCore Biopharma Inc to focus on developing hepatitis B virus treatment by combining multiple therapeutic methods.

COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,221.3; +0.44 pct

US crude : $47.17; -2.41 pct

Brent crude : $48.78; -2.63 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,065; -0.41 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

ARC Resources Ltd : Barclays cuts price target to C$28 from C$33

Vermilion Energy Inc : Barclays cuts price target to C$65 from C$79

Pengrowth Energy Corp : Barclays raises to "overweight" from "equal weight"

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 Employment trends for Dec: Prior 123.2

($1= C$1.19) (Reporting by Abhinav Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)