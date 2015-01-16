Jan 16 Stock futures pointed to a flat opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as commodity markets swings stabilized with oil inching back towards $50 a barrel, gold cooled after strong run and copper settled after a plunge through the week.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were unchanged at 7.15 a.m. ET.

No economy data is due on Friday.

Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as shares of energy producers dropped with the price of oil, and Bombardier Inc tumbled after the planemaker said it had suspended development of its new Learjet 85 business aircraft.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.42 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.43 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.74 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Target Corp's abrupt decision to withdraw from Canada is troubling news for many mall owners, as the most obvious potential buyer of property assets - Wal-Mart Stoeres Inc - is expected to cherry-pick from Target's 133 locations.

Canada has postponed a summit with the leaders of the United States and Mexico, officials said on Thursday, amid persistent tensions over the construction of TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline and other issues.

COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,261.4; -0.22 pct

US crude : $47.45; +2.55 pct

Brent crude : $49.72; +3.00 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,642.75; +0.21 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Richmont Mines Inc : NBF raises price target to C$5 from C$4.50; rating "outperform"

Bombardier Inc : CIBC cuts to "sector performer" from "sector outperformer"

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 CPI mm, SA for Dec: Expected -0.4 pct; Prior -0.3 pct

0830 CPI yy, NSA for Dec: Expected 0.7 pct; Prior 1.3 pct

0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Dec: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Dec: Expected 1.7 pct; Prior 1.7 pct

0830 CPI Index, NSA for Dec: Expected 234.70; Prior 236.15

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Dec: Prior 0.9 pct

0915 Industrial output mm for Dec: Expected 0.0 pct; Prior 1.3 pct

0915 Capacity utilization mm for Dec: Expected 80.0 pct; Prior 80.1 pct

0915 Manufacturing output mm for Dec: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 1.1 pct

1000 U Mich sentiment preliminary for Jan: Expected 94.1; Prior 93.6

1000 U Mich conditions preliminary for Jan: Expected 105.4; Prior 104.8

1600 Net L-T Flows, Exswaps for Nov: Prior -1.4 bln

1600 Foreign Buying, T-Bonds for Nov: Prior 0.5 bln

