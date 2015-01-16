Jan 16 Stock futures pointed to a flat opening
for Canada's main stock index on Friday as commodity markets
swings stabilized with oil inching back towards $50 a
barrel, gold cooled after strong run and copper
settled after a plunge through the week.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were unchanged at
7.15 a.m. ET.
No economy data is due on Friday.
Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as shares of
energy producers dropped with the price of oil, and Bombardier
Inc tumbled after the planemaker said it had suspended
development of its new Learjet 85 business aircraft.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.42 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.43 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.74 percent.
TOP STORIES
Target Corp's abrupt decision to withdraw from
Canada is troubling news for many mall owners, as the most
obvious potential buyer of property assets - Wal-Mart Stoeres
Inc - is expected to cherry-pick from Target's 133
locations.
Canada has postponed a summit with the leaders of the United
States and Mexico, officials said on Thursday, amid persistent
tensions over the construction of TransCanada
Corp's Keystone XL pipeline and other issues.
COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,261.4; -0.22 pct
US crude : $47.45; +2.55 pct
Brent crude : $49.72; +3.00 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,642.75; +0.21 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Richmont Mines Inc : NBF raises price target to C$5
from C$4.50; rating "outperform"
Bombardier Inc : CIBC cuts to "sector performer"
from "sector outperformer"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 CPI mm, SA for Dec: Expected -0.4 pct; Prior -0.3 pct
0830 CPI yy, NSA for Dec: Expected 0.7 pct; Prior 1.3 pct
0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Dec: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.1
pct
0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Dec: Expected 1.7 pct; Prior 1.7
pct
0830 CPI Index, NSA for Dec: Expected 234.70; Prior 236.15
0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Dec: Prior 0.9 pct
0915 Industrial output mm for Dec: Expected 0.0 pct; Prior
1.3 pct
0915 Capacity utilization mm for Dec: Expected 80.0 pct;
Prior 80.1 pct
0915 Manufacturing output mm for Dec: Expected 0.2 pct;
Prior 1.1 pct
1000 U Mich sentiment preliminary for Jan: Expected 94.1;
Prior 93.6
1000 U Mich conditions preliminary for Jan: Expected 105.4;
Prior 104.8
1600 Net L-T Flows, Exswaps for Nov: Prior -1.4 bln
1600 Foreign Buying, T-Bonds for Nov: Prior 0.5 bln
