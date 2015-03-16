March 16 - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.17 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Balance of payments data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as renewed concerns about oversupply of crude and a strong U.S. dollar triggered a drop in oil prices and sent shares of energy producers lower.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.4 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.44 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.37 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Barrick Gold Corp may put its Chilean copper mine on the block as the Canadian miner tries to meet an ambitious debt reduction target, the Financial Times reported.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc plans to raise its bid for Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd close to $170 per share, a person familiar with matter told Reuters.

Seeking to extend its range of secure mobile devices, BlackBerry Ltd said on Saturday it was launching a high-security tablet, developed with International Business Machines Corp and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,155.9; +0.29 pct

US crude : $44.4; -0.98 pct

Brent crude : $53.95; -1.32 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,837; -0.37 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

B2Gold : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$3.50 from C$4

Canadian National Railway Co : UBS raises target price to C$93 from C$86

IAMGOLD : Raymond James initiated coverage with a "market perform"

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 NY Fed manufacturing for Mar: Expected +7.25; Prior +7.78

0915 Industrial output mm for Feb: Expected +0.3 pct; Prior +0.2 pct

0915 Capacity utilization mm for Feb: Expected +79.50 pct; Prior +79.40 pct

0915 Manufacturing output mm for Feb: Expected +0.3 pct; Prior +0.2 pct

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Mar: Expected +56.00; Prior +55.00

1600 Net L-T flows, exswaps for Jan: Prior +35.40 bln

1600 Foreign buying, t-bonds for Jan: Prior -22.2 bln

1600 Overall net capital flow for Jan: Prior -174.8 bln

1600 Net L-T flows, including swaps for Jan: Prior 45.90 bln

($1= C$1.28) (Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)