March 23 Stock futures pointed to a lower
opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday on concerns
about whether Greece can reach an agreement with creditors to
secure fresh funds.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.12
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No major economic events are scheduled for the day.
Canada's main stock index climbed on Friday as shares of oil
producers and miners rose with commodity prices, helping the
index record a weekly gain.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.17 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET on Monday, S&P 500 e-mini
futures were down 0.20 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures were down 0.15 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian National Railway's safety record
deteriorated sharply in 2014, reversing years of improvements,
as accidents in Canada blamed on poor track conditions hit their
highest level in more than five years, a Reuters analysis has
found.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,181.2; -0.3 pct
US crude : $45.6; -2.0 pct
Brent crude : $54.7; -1.1 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,087.5; +0.7 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
AGF Management Ltd : CIBC raises price target to
C$7.75 from C$7.25
AutoCanada Inc : CIBC cuts price target to C$45 from
C$71
Pacific Rubiales : HSBC cuts rating to "underweight"
from "neutral"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
0830 National Activity Index for Feb: Prior +0.13
1000 Existing home sales for Feb: Expected +4.90 mln; Prior
+4.82 mln
1000 Existing home sales % change for Feb: Expected +1.8
pct; Prior -4.9 pct
($1= C$1.26)
(Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)