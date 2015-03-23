March 23 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday on concerns about whether Greece can reach an agreement with creditors to secure fresh funds.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.12 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No major economic events are scheduled for the day.

Canada's main stock index climbed on Friday as shares of oil producers and miners rose with commodity prices, helping the index record a weekly gain.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.17 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET on Monday, S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.20 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.15 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Canadian National Railway's safety record deteriorated sharply in 2014, reversing years of improvements, as accidents in Canada blamed on poor track conditions hit their highest level in more than five years, a Reuters analysis has found.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,181.2; -0.3 pct

US crude : $45.6; -2.0 pct

Brent crude : $54.7; -1.1 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,087.5; +0.7 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

AGF Management Ltd : CIBC raises price target to C$7.75 from C$7.25

AutoCanada Inc : CIBC cuts price target to C$45 from C$71

Pacific Rubiales : HSBC cuts rating to "underweight" from "neutral"

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 National Activity Index for Feb: Prior +0.13

1000 Existing home sales for Feb: Expected +4.90 mln; Prior +4.82 mln

1000 Existing home sales % change for Feb: Expected +1.8 pct; Prior -4.9 pct

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.26) (Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)