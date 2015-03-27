March 27 Stock futures pointed to a lower
opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday, tracking U.S.
futures ahead of the final reading on U.S. real GDP for the
fourth quarter and Fed Chair Janet Yellen's speech later in the
day.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.14
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No major economic events are scheduled.
Canada's main stock index slipped on Thursday as pessimism
about economic growth hit banks and insurers, offsetting limited
resource stock gains on the back of Middle Eastern violence that
pushed oil prices higher.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.11 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.1 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.02 percent.
TOP STORIES
BlackBerry Ltd posted a fiscal
fourth-quarter profit compared with a year-earlier loss,
offering some signs its turnaround efforts may be beginning to
gain traction.
BRP Inc, the maker of Ski-Doo snowmobiles and
Sea-Doo watercraft, reported a much higher-than-expected
quarterly profit, helped by a stronger dollar, the introduction
of new powersport vehicles and higher shipments of Can-Am
off-road vehicles.
Kinross Gold Corp has agreed pay $33 million to
settle a shareholder lawsuit that had accused the Canadian gold
miner of defrauding investors through an ill-advised mine
acquisition in Mauritania that has resulted in over $6 billion
in writedowns.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,196.3; fell 0.7 pct
US crude : $50.64; fell 1.5 pct
Brent crude : $58.29; fell 1.5 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,133.5; fell 0.7 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Chesswood : Canaccord Genuity ups to "buy" from
"hold"; target price to C$13.75 from C$12.50
Imperial Oil : RBC raises price target to C$49 from
C$47
Legacy Oil + Gas : Macquarie cuts to "neutral";
target price to C$2.00 from C$3.50
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 Corporate profits prelim for Q4: Expected +1.00 pct;
Prior +4.70 pct
0830 GDP final for Q4: Expected +2.40 pct; Prior +2.20 pct
0830 GDP sales final for Q4: Expected +2.20 pct; Prior +2.10
pct
0830 GDP cons spending final for Q4: Prior +4.20 pct
0830 GDP deflator final for Q4: Expected +0.10 pct; Prior
+0.10 pct
0830 Core PCE prices final for Q4: Expected +1.10 pct; Prior
+1.10 pct
0830 PCE prices final for Q4: Expected -0.40 pct; Prior
-0.40 pct
1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Mar: Expected +92.0; Prior
+91.2
1000 U Mich Conditions Final for Mar: Expected +103.5; Prior
+103.0
1000 U Mich Expectations Final for Mar: Expected +84.0;
Prior +83.7
1000 U Mich 1yr inf final for Mar: Prior +3.00 pct
1000 U Mich 5-yr inf final for Mar: Prior +2.80 pct
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior +131.1
1030 ECRI Weekly Annualized: Prior -3.70 pct
($1= C$1.25)
(Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)