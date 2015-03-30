BRIEF-Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
* Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index down 0.05 percent at 7.30 a.m. ET.
Producer prices data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index finished lower on Friday in a retreat led by financial stocks and by energy companies, which were pulled down by a sharp fall in crude prices.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.56 percent at 7.30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.49 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.66 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Health insurer UnitedHealth Group unit OptumRx Corp agreed to buy pharmacy benefit manager Catamaran Corp in a deal worth about $12.8 billion.
Barrick Gold Corp, which last year implemented a new executive compensation plan after an outcry from shareholders, paid Executive Chairman John Thornton $12.9 million in 2014, a third more than in 2013.
COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,182.90; -1.41 pct
US crude : $48.15; -1.51 pct
Brent crude : $55.80; -1.08 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,089; +0.56 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Calfrac Well Services : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$11 from C$12; rating "hold"
Entrec Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$0.60 from C$0.70; rating "hold"
Strongco : Raymond James cuts price target to C$2.30 from C$2.50; rating "market perform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
0830 Personal consumption real mm for Feb: Prior 0.3 pct
0830 Personal income mm for Feb: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.3 pct
0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Feb: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -0.2 pct
0830 Core PCE Price Index mm for Feb: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.1 pct
0830 Core PCE Price Index yy for Feb: Prior 1.3 pct
0830 PCE Price Index mm for Feb: Prior -0.5 pct
0830 PCE Price Index yy for Feb: Prior 0.2 pct
1000 Pending Homes Index for Feb: Prior 104.2
1000 Pending sales change mm for Feb: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 1.7 pct
1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Bus Index for Mar: Prior -11.20
1300 Dallas Fed PCE for Feb: Prior -0.3 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.26) (Reporting By Nikhil Kumar in Bangalore)
* Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
NEW YORK, May 8 No. 2 U.S. exchange operator Bats said on Monday it plans to offer a cheaper alternative to the closing auctions for New York Stock Exchange- and Nasdaq-listed securities, taking aim at one of the busiest and most-lucrative trading periods of the day.