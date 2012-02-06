Feb 6 Canada's resource heavy index looked
set to open lower on Monday, dragged down by commodities, as
fears grew that Greece would balk at painful terms of a bailout
deal needed to avoid a sovereign debt default.
Yet another deadline for Greece to respond to proposed terms
for a new EU/IMF bailout slipped, and patience in Brussels has
wore thin over the drawn-out negotiations.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures pointed to a lower open.
* U.S. stock index futures fell, indicating the benchmark S&P
500 index could pull back after a five-week rally on concerns
Greece will be unable to avoid a chaotic default as it tries to
work out a new bailout package.
* European shares fell back from a six-month high, with
investors worried about whether Greece can avoid a messy default
as its politicians struggle to agree austerity measures needed
to secure a bailout package.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.29 percent in early trade.
* Oil slipped under $114 a barrel as traders and investors
worried that a failure to agree a deal with Greece for a second
bailout would suppress demand in the eurozone, but renewed
tensions with Iran kept a floor under prices.
* Gold prices slipped in Europe, extending the previous
session's 2 percent price drop, as concerns over the progress of
talks on a Greek bailout weighed on the euro and on assets seen
as higher risk such as stocks and commodities.
* Copper eased as the dollar rallied on concerns that Greece
had yet to agree on the terms of a new bailout to avoid debt
default and on continued lacklustre demand from top consumer
China.
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Yukon-Nevada Gold Corp. : The company said it
restarted gold production at its Jerritt Canyon mill in Nevada,
United States.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Angle Energy Inc : CIBC cuts price target to C$9.50
from C$11
* CML HealthCare Inc : National Bank Financial raises
target to C$11 from C$10.50
* Contrans Group Inc : CIBC cuts to sector performer
from sector outperformer
* GMP Capital Inc : CIBC starts with sector
outperformer; price target C$15
* IBI Group Inc : CIBC cuts price target to C$16.50
from C$16.75
* New Flyer Industries Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises
price target to C$8.75
* Sprott Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises price target
to C$8 from C$7.50
* Rogers Communications Inc : Macquarie cuts to
neutral from outperform