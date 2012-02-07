Feb 7 Canada's main stock index was set
for a lower open on Tuesday, as worries about Greece's ability
to secure a bailout in time to avoid a messy default weighed on
sentiment.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures pointed to a lower open.
* U.S. stock index futures fell, indicating equities may
fall for a second straight session, as talks to secure a new
bailout for Greece and avoid an unruly default had yet to bear
fruit.
* European shares fell, after disappointing earnings reports
from UBS and Alfa Laval and as Greece remained in danger of
failing to secure a new bailout.
* At least two top 10 shareholders in miner Xstrata said
they would vote against a takeover by commodities trader
Glencore, threatening the creation of a powerhouse spanning
mining, agriculture and trading.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.45 percent in early trade.
* U.S. light crude oil futures fell more than $1 per barrel
as domestic supplies and U.S. oil inventories rose and the
country's oil demand showed little sign of improving despite a
recovery in its economic growth.
* Gold prices eased towards $1,710 an ounce in line with a
softening euro as traders awaited a breakthrough on talks over a
second bailout deal for Greece, with its leaders fighting to
avoid a chaotic debt default.
* Copper eased on concerns over sluggish demand from top
consumer China and renewed worries about the eurozone debt
crisis as Greek leaders delayed decisions on reforms that would
help the country to avoid a disorderly default.
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Centerra Gold : Around 1,400 workers at the
company's flagship mine in Kyrgyzstan went on strike, a trade
union leader said, halting production that contributes nearly 12
percent of GDP in the Central Asian republic.
* Bank of Montreal : The bank will gain ground
against foreign rivals to capture 10 percent of Canada's
exchange traded fund market in 2012 as domestic rivals try to
decide whether it is too late to enter the burgeoning ETF space,
the bank's head of asset management said in an interview.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Antrim Energy Inc : RBC cuts to sector perform
from outperform
* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : CIBC raises price
target to C$82 from C$77