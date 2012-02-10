Feb 10 - Canada's resource heavy main stock index looked set to open lower on Friday, as commodity prices fell after euro zone finance ministers, unimpressed by Greek economic reforms, demanded further measures to sign off on a second bailout package.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Canadian equity futures pointed to a lower open.

* U.S. stock index futures fell as the latest setback in Greek negotiations for a bailout package put the S&P 500 on track to snap a three-day winning streak.

* European shares fell, dragged lower by banks on concerns about the outcome of the euro zone debt crisis after finance ministers imposed further conditions before approving a rescue package for Greece.

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global commodities benchmark, fell/rose 0.75 percent in early trade.

* Crude oil slipped, halting an eight-day rally, as the International Energy Agency (IEA) cut its oil growth demand forecast for a sixth consecutive month due to a weak global economy.

* Spot gold dropped more than 1 percent to approach $1,711 per ounce, dragged down by euro weakness after a leader of a party in the Greek coalition said he would not vote for measures needed to secure a bailout for the country.

* Copper fell, after hitting a five-month high on Thursday, as the euro dipped on worries about Greece's bailout plan, but decent copper import numbers from China and signs the credit crunch in Europe is easing limited losses.

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Telus Corp. : The wireless service providers' fourth-quarter profit rose 5 percent, helped by the expansion of its Optik TV product while strong smartphone growth helped sales but hampered earnings.

* Cameco Corp. : The uranium producer reported higher quarterly earnings on Thursday helped by higher profits from its nuclear business.

* Inmet Mining : The base metal miner said its fourth-quarter profit fell 67 percent, on the back of lower copper and zinc prices.

* Centerra Gold : The miner reported a 36 percent increase in the size of its measured and indicated gold resources on Thursday, driven by exploration success at its Kumtor mine in the Kyrgyz Republic and other projects in Russia and Mongolia.

* Rare Element Resources : The mining exploration company reported a wider quarterly loss on Thursday as it ramped up drilling at its Bear Lodge project in the United States and wrote down a rare earth property in Canada.

* Sierra Wireless : The mobile modem maker posted a fourth straight quarterly loss on Thursday and revenue also fell from a year earlier as sales to former customers Barnes & Noble and Clearwire evaporated.

* Talison Lithium : The lithium producer reported a marginal rise in quarterly profit due to declining costs, but revenue fell almost a third on shipment delays.

* Pacific Wildcat Resources (PAW). The minerals and metals firm said further drilling at its Kenyan mining project near Mombasa had established larger reserves of niobium and rare earth than earlier projected.

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Air Canada : National Bank Financial cuts price target to C$1.25 from C$1.55; Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$5.25 from C$5.75

* Canadian Tire : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$75 from C$70; CIBC raises price target to C$76 from C$72

* Cineplex Inc : CIBC raises to sector outperformer from sector performer; Canaccord Genuity raises price target by C$0.75 to C$26.50

* Great West Lifeco : Barclays raises price target to C$23 from C$22; Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$24 from C$23

* Just Energy : National Bank Financial raises price target to C$14 from C$12.50; CIBC cuts to sector performer from sector outperformer

* Manulife : National Bank Financial cuts to sector perform from outperform; National Bank Financial cuts price target to C$14.50 from C$16; Barclays raises price target to C$13 from C$12; Macquarie cuts price target to C$13 from C$14; CIBC cuts to sector performer from sector outperformer

* Perpetual Energy : CIBC raises to sector outperformer from sector performer

* Precision Drilling Corp : CIBC raises price target to C$14 from C$13.50

* Silvercorp Metals Inc : CIBC cuts price target to C$11 from C$12

* Thomson Reuters : National Bank Financial cuts price target to C$25 from C$26; Barclays cuts price target to $29.50 from $31; CIBC cuts target price to $31.00 from $35.00