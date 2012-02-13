UPDATE 1-Oil prices driven up by futures bets, but market remains bloated
* U.S. drilling for new oil rises for record 21 weeks (Adds comment, updates prices)
Feb 13 Toronto's main stock index looked set to open higher on Monday, in line with global markets, after Greece's parliament finally approved a deeply unpopular austerity bill to secure a second bailout from the EU/IMF to avoid bankruptcy and a broader financial crisis.
Greek government was under pressure to convince a sceptical euro zone that it would stick to the terms of a multi-billion-euro rescue package endorsed by lawmakers despite violent protests.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures pointed to a higher open.
* U.S. stock index futures rose, indicating the S&P 500 would rebound from its biggest loss of the year as Greece's parliament approved strict financial reforms needed to obtain its latest bailout package.
* European share prices rose after Greece's parliament approved the deeply unpopular austerity bill needed to secure the next EU/IMF rescue package.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global commodities benchmark, rose 0.47 percent in early trade.
* Crude oil prices rose, back towards six-month highs as demand sensitive assets were boosted after Greece approved an austerity bill to secure a second bailout.
* Gold prices climbed in Europe as news that Greece's parliament had approved an austerity bill needed to release a second round of bailout funds lifted the euro, while platinum rose back towards a three-month high as supply issues flared up.
* Copper prices rose as the euro edged up after Greece's parliament approved austerity measures to secure a much-needed bailout, though worries over slack demand in China limited gains.
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Barrick Gold : The gold producer plans to sell its more than 20 percent stake in Russian miner Highland Gold, pulling out of the emerging gold producer after more than eight years.
* Bombardier : Garuda Indonesia plans to buy 18 regional passenger jets from Bombardier, the Indonesian flag carrier's CEO Emirsyah Satar said.
* Air Canada : Canada's airline said on Sunday it had reached a tentative agreement with the union representing its Toronto flight dispatchers, the second deal for the airline in two days.
* Canacol Energy Ltd. : The oil company posted a narrower second-quarter loss, helped by a jump in average daily sales volume.
* Grand Cache Coal Corp. : Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Ltd said it received regulatory approval to seek a shareholders' meeting on a proposed purchase of Grand Cache, moving closer to the nearly $1 billion takeover.
* Angle Energy Inc. : The oil and gas company expects 2012 production to rise 20 percent and forecast funds from operations to increase 15 percent.
* Avion Gold Corp. : The West Africa-focused company said production has started at its newly developed underground mine at the Tabakoto gold deposit in Mali, West Africa.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Bank of Montreal : Barclays ups target to C$59 from C$58; rating equal weight
* Bank of Nova Scotia : Barclays ups target to C$51 from C$50; rating underweight
* Cameco Corp : CIBC cuts price target to C$37 from C$39
* Claude Resources : NBF cuts price target to C$2.50 from C$2.90; rating outperform; CIBC cuts price target to C$2 from C$2.20
* IGM Financial : CIBC raises price target to C$51 from C$48.50
* National Bank of Canada : Barclays raises price target to C$74 from C$72
* RBC : Barclays raises price target to C$52 from C$51; rating equal weight
* TD Bank : Barclays raises price target to C$83 from C$80; rating overweight
* Telus : NBF cuts price target to C$60 from C$61; rating outperform
* Yellow Media : NBF cuts price target to C$0.01 from C$0.25; rating underperform
* U.S. drilling for new oil rises for record 21 weeks (Adds comment, updates prices)
SINGAPORE, June 12 Oil prices rose early on Monday as futures traders bet the market may have bottomed after a recent steep fall, even as physical markets remain bloated by oversupply, especially from a relentless rise in U.S. drilling.