Feb 14 Canadian stocks looked set to open
lower on Tuesday, hurt by soft U.S. retail sales data, as well
as a Moody's debt downgrade of six euro zone countries and
threat to cut the ratings of others.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures pointed to a lower open.
* U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday after data showed
retail sales rose less than expected in January from December as
consumers cut back on car purchases and shopped less online.
* European stocks turned positive around midday after data
showed German analyst and investor sentiment rising to a level
not seen since last April, eclipsing Moody's downgrade of six
euro zone countries.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.05 percent in early trade.
* Oil prices held steady as better-than-expected German
economic data and a successful Italian bond auction eased fears
about European demand, while worries about supply disruption due
to Middle East tensions continued to underpin the market.
* Gold steadied after stronger-than-expected German economic
data helped the euro reverse early losses, but the single
currency remained under pressure after rating agency Moody's
said it may cut its triple-A ratings of France, Britain and
Austria.
* Copper was steady as the euro rose against the dollar
after data showed Germany, Europe's largest economy, was holding
up despite the debt crisis, but signs of scant buying from top
consumer China limited gains.
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust : The
company posted a 20 percent rise in quarterly funds from
operation, helped by an increase in net operating income.
* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. : The independent
oil explorer's Horizon oil sands plant will not return to full
output until mid- to late March, as repairs to a processing unit
at the northern Alberta site will take longer than first
expected, the company said on Monday.
* Migao Corp. : The specialty fertilizer maker said
its fiscal third-quarter profit shrank, as rising raw material
costs more than offset the gains from increased sales.
* Resolute Forest Products : The company formerly
known as AbitibiBowater said it has applied for an order to
block Mercer International Inc's offer to buy smaller
peer Fibrek Inc for about C$170 million.
* Bonterra Energy Corp. : The oil and gas company's
fourth-quarter production rose 10 percent, and said it continues
to see strong drilling results at its Cardium acreage.
* Cequence Energy : The oil and gas company slashed
its capital budget and production forecast for the first half of
2012, citing low natural gas prices.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Avion Gold : National Bank Financial cuts price
target to C$2.95 from C$3.05
* Canadian Natural Resources : Canaccord Genuity
removes from focus list, rating buy
* Manitoba Telecom : CIBC raises price target to
C$35 from C$33
* MBAC Fertilizer : Canaccord Genuity cuts target
price to C$4.70 from C$4.75
* Orbit Garant Drilling : NBF cuts price target to
C$7 from C$7.80
* Zodiac Exploration : Canaccord Genuity cuts price
target to C$0.50 from C$1