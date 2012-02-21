Feb 21 Toronto's main stock index was set
for a slightly higher open on Tuesday, after debt-laden Greece
finally secured a second bailout that would help resolve its
immediate financing needs.
Investors, however, were still cautious about the plan's
viability as tough austerity measures kick in later in the year.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures pointed to a higher open.
* U.S. stock index futures advanced after euro zone finance
ministers secured a deal that will enable Greece to avoid a
March default.
* European stocks fell, retreating from near-seven month
highs, as investors booked recent profits following a
long-awaited deal over a new bailout for Greece that failed to
dispel concerns over the outlook for the troubled country.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 0.46 percent in early trade.
* Oil stayed within sight of $120 a barrel as world
consumers grappled with supply disruptions ranging from Iran to
Sudan to the North Sea.
* Gold rose for a second day, taking its cue from a brief
rally in the euro after euro zone finance ministers struck a
deal with Greece on its emergency funding, while silver shrugged
off data that showed a steep drop in Chinese imports.
* Copper rose as the euro gained after the single-currency
zone's finance ministers sealed a bailout package for Greece,
which also increased investors' appetite for assets perceived as
risky such as industrial metals.
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Fortis Inc : The company said it will acquire CH
Energy Group Inc for about $1 billion.
* Flint Energy Services : The U.S. engineering
company will buy the oilfield services company for C$1.25
billion in cash, to expand its presence in the oil and gas
sector.
* Kinross Gold Corp : At least four U.S.-based law
firms said they are investigating the gold miner, after the
company failed to disclose that low-grade ore had been found at
its Tasiast property in West Africa.
* Bank of Montreal : The bank said it will buy a
19.99 percent stake in China's COFCO Trust Co, a unit of
state-owned COFCO Group, to expand its offerings to the Asian
country's high net worth and institutional clients.
* Quadra FNX : Shareholders of the miner approved a
C$3 billion takeover offer from KGHM on Monday, the tie-up is
set to geographically diversify the Polish miner's asset base
and boost its copper output.
* Metro Inc : The grocer said its CFO Richard
Dufresne has resigned to accept a position with another
organization and also added it will announce Dufresne's
successor at a later date.
* Onex Corp : The company and Apollo Global
Management LLC are expected to submit final bids next week for
the $2.2 billion U.S unit of Australia's Brambles Ltd, people
familiar with the matter said on Friday.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Agnico Eagle : CIBC cuts rating to sector
underperformer
* Chemtrade : NBF raises price target to C$17.50
from C$15.50, rating outperform
* Encana : Canaccord Genuity raises rating to hold
* Fairfax Financial : CIBC cuts price target to
C$425 from C$450
* Flint Energy : CIBC raises price target to C$25
from C$19
* Industrial Alliance : CIBC cuts price target to
C$28 from C$31
* Penn West : CIBC raises price target to C$31 from
C$30
* Petrobakken : CIBC raises price target to C$23
from C$22