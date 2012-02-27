Feb 27 Canada's resource heavy index
looked set to open lower on Monday, as recent high oil prices
added to worries about company earnings and global growth. G20
ministers asked Europe to commit more money to fight the debt
crisis before seeking their help.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures pointed to a lower open.
* US stock index futures pointed to a lower open, with
futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100
falling 0.1 to 0.5 percent.
* European shares fell as investors worried about high oil
prices hurting company earnings and global growth.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.27 percent in early trade.
* Oil fell more than $1, taking North Sea Brent below $124
per barrel, after a week of gains pushed oil to 10-month highs
on worries over disruptions to Middle East oil supplies.
* Gold prices fell 1 percent, in line with the euro, stocks
and other commodities, as worries over the euro zone debt crisis
and the impact of high crude oil prices on economies fuelled
risk aversion.
* Copper fell on concerns about weak Chinese consumption, the
threat of high oil prices to a fragile global economy and the
funding of debt-wracked Europe.
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Gran Tierra Energy Inc. : The oil and gas
explorer's quarterly profit more than doubled, helped by higher
production.
* Bowood Energy Inc. : The oil and gas company said it
is looking at strategic alternatives, including a sale of its
assets.
* TransCanada Corp. : The company said on Friday it
will build a $500 million extension to a natural gas pipeline in
Mexico to serve a power plant in Queretaro, a project that will
be backed by 25-year transport contract.
* Petrominerales Ltd. : The oil and gas producer said
production from its assets in Colombia and Peru fell
sequentially in January as the South America focused oil and gas
producer dealt with two off-line wells.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Alamos Gold : Canaccord Genuity raises price target
to C$26.50 from C$23.50
* Calloway REIT : Canaccord Genuity raises price
target to C$27.90 from C$27.45
* Enerplus Corp : Macquarie cuts price target by C$1
to C$24.50, rating neutral; Canaccord Genuity raises price
target by C$2 to C$24