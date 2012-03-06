March 6 Toronto's main stock index looked
set to open lower on Tuesday, extending Monday's lossesas
renewed worries over the prospect of a recession in Europe and a
slowdown in growth in resource-hungry China rattled investors.
A disorderly Greek default could leave Italy and Spain
needing outside help to stop contagion spreading and cause more
than 1 trillion euros of damage to the euro zone, a group
representing Athens' bondholders warned.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures pointed to a lower open.
* U.S. stock index futures fell on renewed concerns that
Greece and private bondholders would not meet a Thursday
deadline to complete a debt swap, potentially opening the way
for a messy default.
* European shares hit a one-week low morning as fresh
concerns about growth in Europe and China, the world's top
metals consumer, prompted investors to cut their risk exposure.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.45 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude futures fell more than $1 on concern about the
health of the global economy.
* Gold prices fell more than 1 percent in Europe, pushing
through support at $1,690 an ounce, as jitters over whether
private creditors will agree to a Greek bond swap deal and wider
euro zone growth pressured the euro.
* Copper fell for a third straight day, pulled lower by a
stronger dollar and concerns about slower growth in China.
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Bank of Nova Scotia : The bank's first-quarter
profit rose 15 percent, mainly helped by stronger trading
revenue, and the bank raised its dividend.
* Centamin : The miner said it has temporarily halted
operations at its flagship Sukari gold mine due to "illegal
labour unrest".
* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. : The oil and gas
company said natural gas volumes that were shut-in in west
central Alberta were back in production after it completed
expanding its infrastructure in the region.
* Aecon Group Inc. : The construction company
reported a 143 percent rise in quarterly earnings as margins
improved on lower costs.
* Major Drilling Group International : The metals and
minerals contract drilling services company reported a jump in
third-quarter profit on continued demand from gold and copper
projects.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Adriana Resources : National Bank Financial starts
with outperform
* National Bank of Canada : CIBC raises price target
to C$83 from C$80; BMO raises price target to C$87 from C$82; TD
Securities raises price target to C$85 from C$81; Macquarie
raises target price to C$85 from C$83
* Primaris Retail : Canaccord Genuity raises price
target to C$24 from C$23.25; Macquarie raises price target to
C$23.50 from C$22.50; TD securities raises price target to C$25
from C$24, rating buy
* Surge Energy : CIBC raises price target to C$13.50
from C$11; BMO raises price target to C$13 from C$12.50, rating
outperform; Macquarie raises price target to C$14 from C$13,
rating outperform
* Strad Energy Services : Paradigm capital raises
price target to C$9 from C$7
* TransAlta Corp. : Canaccord Genuity cuts price
target to c$23 from C$25; National Bank Financial cuts price
target by C$1 to C$19; RBC cuts price target to C$19 from C$20;
TD Securites cuts price target to C$19 from C$20, rating hold