March 15 Canada's main stock index looked set to open higher on Tuesday, tracking global markets after stronger than expected German data boosted confidence in the health of the global economy.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Canadian equity futures pointed to a higher open.

* U.S. stock index futures advanced ahead of data that could provide clues on the level of consumer spending and before a policy announcement from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

* European equities extended gains to over 1 percent, hitting session highs after stronger than expected German investor sentiment data boosted confidence.

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global commodities benchmark, was up 0.13 percent.

* Oil prices traded up near $126 a barrel as investors awaited comments from the U.S. central bank that may confirm an improving outlook for the U.S. economy, but could pour cold water on expectations for further monetary stimulus.

* Spot platinum briefly traded above that of gold for the first time since early September, bringing an end to six consecutive months of outperformance by the bullion price.

* Copper rose 1 percent to a week high ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve statement as a better macro environment and a drawback in inventories boosted hopes of an improving outlook for industrial metals demand.

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. : The gold miner posted a higher quarterly profit helped in part by a rise in gold production. But the company lowered its fiscal year 2012 production outlook.

* Transcontinental Inc. : The commercial printer posted a first-quarter loss on a tax provision.

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Chartwell Seniors : Canaccord genuity raises price target to C$9.50 from C$8.75

* Crescent Point : CIBC raises target to C$61 from C$59, rating sector outperformer Great Canadian Gaming : RBC cuts target to C$9 from C$10; rating sector perform

* MI Developments Inc. : Rbc raises price target to C$40 from C$38, rating outperform

* TSO3 Inc. : Canaccord genuity removes from focus list