May 4 Toronto's main stock index was set to open
lower on Friday, a day after posting its biggest one-day drop in
two months, after U.S. payroll data showed employers decreased
hiring, but the unemployment rate still fell.
TOP STORIES
* U.S. employers decreased hiring for the second straight
month in April but the unemployment rate still fell to 8.1
percent, giving mixed messages about the economy's strength
ahead of President Barack Obama's November re-election bid.
* The euro zone's vast services sector shriveled at a much
faster rate in April than initially thought, a business survey
showed on Friday, suggesting that the bloc's recession could
extend through to mid-year.
* China's services sector enjoyed its busiest month in half
a year in April with business expectations at their highest
level in 12 months, a private sector survey of purchasing
managers showed on Friday.
* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's first-quarter
profit surged more than ninefold as sales of light and heavy oil
rose 5 percent, partly offsetting an unplanned oil sands outage
and weaker domestic oil and gas prices, the country's largest
independent energy producer said on Thursday.
* Facebook Inc aims to raise about $10.6 billion in Silicon
Valley's largest IPO, dwarfing the coming-out parties of tech
companies like Google Inc and granting the world's largest
social network a market value close to Amazon.com's.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.35 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were lower.
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 300.23; -0.41
percent
* Gold Futures : $1629.6; -0.28 percent
* US Crude : $100.56; -1.93 percent
* Brent Crude : $114.71; -1.18 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $8213.75; -0.19 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Penn West Petroleum Ltd, one of Western Canada's
largest conventional oil and gas producers, reported an 80
percent fall in first-quarter profit on decade-low natural gas
prices.
* Vermilion Energy Inc's quarterly profit rose as
it produced more oil and gas and benefited from higher oil
prices.
* Thompson Creek Metals Co Inc. : Spiraling
development and operational costs nearly wiped off the
molybdenum miner's first-quarter profit.
* Eldorado Gold : The miner's first-quarter profit
rose 29 percent, helped by higher gold prices.
* TransCanada Corp. : The company will ask the U.S.
government as early as Friday for approval to build the $7.6
billion Keystone XL oil pipeline which has been put on hold due
to environmental concerns, the Washington Post reported late on
Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
* Sierra Wireless Inc. : The mobile modem maker
posted a first-quarter profit, helped in part by higher gross
margins and increased strength at its mobile computing unit.
* Russel Metals Inc. : The metal distribution
company reported flat quarterly earnings on Thursday as
increased materials costs outweighed higher sales revenue.
* Bonavista Energy Corp. : The oil and gas company
posted a 37 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped in part
by higher production.
* GMP Capital : The investment dealer reported a
quarterly loss on a sharp fall in investment banking revenue and
the company halved its quarterly dividend.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Jean Coutu : Barclays, Canaccord, NBF raised
price target on strong quarterly results
* Manulife Financial : Barclays ups target to C$14
from C$13 and overweight rating, on longer term core earnings
growth
* Home Capital Group : NBF cuts target to C$60 from
C$66 on weaker-than expected quarterly earnings
* Pembina Pipeline Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises
to buy from hold, price target to C$33 from C$30; NBF raises
target to C$33 from C$32, outperform rating, on strong 1st-qtr
results
* Riocan REIT : Canaccord Genuity ups target to
C$28 from C$26.25, rating hold, as FFO rose on same property
growth, accretive acquisitions.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes Ivey PMI
* Major U.S. events and data includes payrolls and Hourly
earnings