May 10 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
edge higher at the open on Thursday, after hitting a 2012 low on
Wednesday, as healthier U.S. jobless claims data helped offset
weaker-than-expected Chinese trade numbers.
TOP STORIES
* New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits edged down last
week, according to government data that could ease concerns the
labor market was deteriorating after April's weak employment
growth.
* China risks a fresh downturn in demand for goods from its
massive factory sector, with weaker-than-expected exports and
stalling headline import growth signaling that government
spending is the crucial factor keeping the economy moving.
* Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in
first-quarter profit as aircraft deliveries declined and new
orders for its train division were flat.
* Sun Life Financial Inc profit rose 56 percent in
the first quarter, helped by stronger stock markets and rising
bond yields, Canada's No. 3 life insurer said.
* Canadian oil company Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp
swung to a first-quarter profit as a recent acquisition in Peru
boosted production, it said on Thursday.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.41 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.30 percent.
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 295.08; rose
0.08 percent
* Gold Futures : $1,594.2; rose 0.03 percent
* US Crude : $96.74; fell 0.07 percent
* Brent Crude : $113.06; fell 0.12 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $8091.5; rose 0.47 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Canada's Cineplex Inc reported a profit in the
first-quarter as blockbuster movies such as 'The Hunger Games'
helped raise attendance at its theaters, and the motion picture
exhibitor raised its annual dividend by 5 percent.
* AuRico Gold Inc. : The company's first-quarter
adjusted profit almost tripled as the company sold more gold at
higher price.
* AltaGas Ltd : An AltaGas pipeline ruptured and
leaked natural gas and liquid byproducts on aboriginal land in
central Alberta, but the company and regulators said on
Wednesday that it appears initially to be a small spill.
* Fibrek Inc. : The specialty pulp maker which is
being acquired by Resolute Forest Products, posted a
second straight quarterly loss, as pulp prices continue to
decline.
* Magna International : Japan's Nissan Motor Co said
that Magna Steyr, the European unit of Magna International, will
assemble Infiniti brand compact cars beginning in 2014.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Enbridge : Canaccord Genuity raises price target
to C$41 from C$40 as the company continues to expand and take up
more projects; rating hold
* Shawcor Ltd : RBC raises price target to C$44
from C$38 on a strong outlook and a hike in quarterly dividend
* Trinidad Drilling : CIBC raises to sector
outperformer from sector performer on strong 1st-quarter
results, cash flow
* Canfor Pulp Products : RBC raises to sector
perform from underperform on valuation
* Peyto Exploration : Barclays raises target to C$20
from C$19, on solid 1st-quarter results; rating equal weight
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes international trade
and new housing price index
* Major U.S. events and data includes U.S. trade balance,
jobless claims and federal budget