May 22 Toronto's main stock index looked set for a strong rebound on Tuesday, catching up with global markets after a long weekend, on hopes of strong action from EU leaders to tackle the crisis in an informal meeting on Wednesday.

Global stocks rose on Monday, when Canadian markets were closed for the Victoria Day holiday, as world leaders emphasized support for growth in the euro zone.

TOP STORIES

* The United States and Japan are leading a fragile economic recovery among developed countries that could yet be blown off course if the euro zone fails to contain the damage from its problem debtor states, the OECD said.

* China will fast track approvals for infrastructure investment to combat a slowdown in the economy, a state-backed newspaper reported, showing how Premier Wen Jiabao's call for policies to support growth is being put into action.

* Mobile operator Vodafone made a writedown of 4 billion pounds ($6.3 billion) and cut its medium-term sales target as the debt crisis squeezed customers in southern Europe, forcing them to save money on phone calls.

* Retailer Sears Canada Inc said Don Ross has been appointed to its board of directors.

* The largest U.S. auto parts retail chain AutoZone Inc's quarterly profit beat market expectations on better margins, but sales growth slowed.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded up 2.12 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.1-0.3 percent

* European shares, were up

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 289.66; was down 0.05 percent

* Gold Futures : 1576; fell 0.78 percent

* US Crude : 92.55; fell 0.02 percent

* Brent Crude : 109.16; rose 0.32 percent

* LME 3-month Copper : 7760; fell 0.38 percent

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. : The property and casualty insurer will buy Thomas Cook Group's 77 percent stake in its India operations for about $150 million, as the UK holiday firm continues to pay down its debt.

* Niko Resources Ltd. : The oil and gas producer said it will relinquish its interest in the D4 block at the Mahanadi basin, off India's east coast. Niko has a 15 percent interest in the D4 Block.

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust : CIBC ups price target to C$18 from C$17.50 on solid 1st-quarter results

* Canaccord Financial : KBW cuts target to C$8.50 from C$10 on difficult operating environment in Canadian capital markets, keeps market perform rating

* IGM Financial : CIBC and National Bank Financial cut price target on the Canadian mutual fund company on reduction of its management fees

* Sabina Gold and Silver Corp : RBC cuts target price to C$5 from C$9 on valuation, keeps outperform rating

ON THE CALENDAR

* No major Canadian economic data due to be released

* Major U.S. events and data includes existing home sales data