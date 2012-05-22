May 22 Toronto's main stock index looked set for
a strong rebound on Tuesday, catching up with global markets
after a long weekend, on hopes of strong action from EU leaders
to tackle the crisis in an informal meeting on Wednesday.
Global stocks rose on Monday, when Canadian markets were
closed for the Victoria Day holiday, as world leaders emphasized
support for growth in the euro zone.
TOP STORIES
* The United States and Japan are leading a fragile economic
recovery among developed countries that could yet be blown off
course if the euro zone fails to contain the damage from its
problem debtor states, the OECD said.
* China will fast track approvals for infrastructure
investment to combat a slowdown in the economy, a state-backed
newspaper reported, showing how Premier Wen Jiabao's call for
policies to support growth is being put into action.
* Mobile operator Vodafone made a writedown of 4 billion
pounds ($6.3 billion) and cut its medium-term sales target as
the debt crisis squeezed customers in southern Europe, forcing
them to save money on phone calls.
* Retailer Sears Canada Inc said Don Ross has been
appointed to its board of directors.
* The largest U.S. auto parts retail chain AutoZone Inc's
quarterly profit beat market expectations on better margins, but
sales growth slowed.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 2.12 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.1-0.3 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 289.66; was
down 0.05 percent
* Gold Futures : 1576; fell 0.78 percent
* US Crude : 92.55; fell 0.02 percent
* Brent Crude : 109.16; rose 0.32 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : 7760; fell 0.38 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. : The property and
casualty insurer will buy Thomas Cook Group's 77 percent stake
in its India operations for about $150 million, as the UK
holiday firm continues to pay down its debt.
* Niko Resources Ltd. : The oil and gas producer
said it will relinquish its interest in the D4 block at the
Mahanadi basin, off India's east coast. Niko has a 15 percent
interest in the D4 Block.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust : CIBC ups
price target to C$18 from C$17.50 on solid 1st-quarter results
* Canaccord Financial : KBW cuts target to C$8.50
from C$10 on difficult operating environment in Canadian capital
markets, keeps market perform rating
* IGM Financial : CIBC and National Bank Financial
cut price target on the Canadian mutual fund company on
reduction of its management fees
* Sabina Gold and Silver Corp : RBC cuts target
price to C$5 from C$9 on valuation, keeps outperform rating
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data due to be released
* Major U.S. events and data includes existing home sales
data