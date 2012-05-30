May 30 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Wednesday, tracking global markets, on reports
that China is not planning a large stimulus package and as
rising Italian and Spanish bond yields heightened fears about
the euro zone's debt crisis.
The latest troubles of Research In Motion will also weigh.
TOP STORIES
* Research In Motion Ltd has hired bankers for a
far-reaching strategic review and to look for partnerships as
the BlackBerry-maker warned it would likely report a shock
fiscal first-quarter operating loss.
* The euro zone should move to a banking union and consider
directly recapitalising banks from its permanent bailout fund,
the European Commission said in annual economic recommendations
that shone a critical light on Spain.
* China does not need massive fiscal stimulus to stabilize
growth and calm investors fretting that the global economy may
slip back into a similar crisis as 2008-2009, top policy
advisers said.
* Italy paid a high price for Spain's troubles when its
10-year bond borrowing costs topped 6 percent at auction, the
highest level since January.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.51 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.8 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 277.32; fell
0.87 percent
* Gold Futures : $1546.4; fell 0.14 percent
* US Crude : $89.32; fell -1.59 percent
* Brent Crude : $104.93; fell -1.64 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $7553; fell 1.54 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Indigo Books & Music Inc. : The book seller reported
lower fourth-quarter revenue, hurt by a decline in book sales.
* Cascades Inc. : The green packaging and tissue paper
products maker said it has dropped plans to shut down its
containerboard mill in Ontario, after it reached an agreement
with its employees.
* Cenovus Energy Inc. : Illinois Attorney General Lisa
Madigan sued current and past owners of Phillips 66's Wood
River, Illinois, refinery on Tuesday, alleging the ground water
in the nearby town of Roxana, Illinois, was contaminated by the
plant.
* Canada's House of Commons has passed legislation to force
striking Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd locomotive
engineers, conductors and rail controllers back to work.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Research In Motion : BMO, Citi, Baird, Nomura, CIBC
and others cut price target, after the BlackBerry-maker warned
it would likely report a shock fiscal first-quarter operating
loss, while JMP raises to market perform from market
underperform on valuation
* Air Canada : Canaccord Genuity raises price target
to C$5 from C$4.75 and said tumbling fuel prices would drive up
profitability, rating buy
* Bank of Nova Scotia : Barclays raises price target
on the back of strong earnings
* Transat A.T. : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy
from hold on valuation; raises price target to C$5 from C$4.75
* Sabina Gold & Silver : RBC cuts price target to C$4
from C$5, says Nunavut-focused exploration companies could face
operational challenges; rating outperform
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes producer
prices
* Major U.S. events and data includes Redbook chain store
sales, pending home sales and Dallas Fed Texas service
sector