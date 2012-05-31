May 31 Toronto's main stock index was set to
edge higher at the open on Thursday, but gains were expected to
be limited by escalating tensions in the euro zone crisis and
weak U.S. economic data.
The S&P/TSX composite index was still on track for
its worst monthly performance since September 2011.
TOP STORIES
* The pace of hiring at U.S. companies picked up in May,
though the 133,000 jobs created this month came in shy of
analysts' expectations, data from a payrolls processor showed on
Thursday. [ID:nL1E8GV23U}
* Europe's leaders must clarify their vision for the euro
quickly to dispel doubts about the currency's future, ECB
President Mario Draghi said, warning that the Central Bank could
not fill the policy vacuum.
* Euro zone inflation eased further than expected to its
lowest level in more than a year in May, giving the European
Central Bank a little more room to lower interest rates amid
fears of deep recession across the continent.
* Canada's CGI Group Inc agreed to buy Anglo-Dutch
IT services firm Logica for $2.64 billion, giving it the scale
and geographical presence to meet multinational companies'
demands for global IT contracts.
* Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported a 6
percent increase in quarterly income, topping estimates, on
higher volumes at its retail and business banking operations.
* National Bank of Canada said its net profit jumped
69 percent in the second quarter thanks to a one-time gain from
an asset sale, and the bank boosted its quarterly dividend by 5
percent.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.48 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.30 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 275.2; rose
0.05 percent
* Gold Futures : $1562.1; fell 0.08 percent
* US Crude : $87.93; rose 0.13 percent
* Brent Crude : $103.7; rose 0.22 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $7509.5; rose 0.43 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* TMX Group Inc : The consortium of Canadian financial
institutions bidding for the operator of the Toronto Stock
Exchange extended its C$3.8 billion offer to July 31, it said.
* Descartes Systems Group Inc. : The business
software provider posted an 18 percent rise in quarterly profit,
helped by an increase in its services revenue.
* CE Franklin Ltd. : The oilfield production
equipment distributor said it will be bought by National Oilwell
Varco for about $233.08 million in cash as National Oilwell
expands its footprint.
* Cenovus Energy Inc. : The oil producer said on
Wednesday it won regulatory approval for its third major
steam-driven oil sands project, a joint-venture development in
which it will test new production technology aimed at getting
more tar-like oil out of the ground.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Extorre Gold Mines : Canaccord Genuity cuts target
price to C$5.90 from C$9.10 and maintained its speculative buy
rating
* Forbes and Manhattan Coal : Canaccord Genuity cuts
target to C$3 from C$3.60 after the company posted 4th-qtr
results
* Innovative Composites : Canaccord Genuity cut target
price to C$1.25 from C$2.25, and said prospects for near-term
orders have worsened
* Reitmans : CIBC cuts price target to C$15 from
C$16 after 1st-qtr results and on declining margins
* Veresen : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy on
valuation
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes Current account-
* Major U.S. events and data includes ADP employment report,
initial claims, GDP and Chicago PMI