June 8 Toronto's main stock index appeared
headed for a lower open on Friday, tracking global equities and
commodity prices, after the U.S. Federal Reserve dashed hopes of
fresh economic stimulus and expectations of a bailout for
Spanish banks failed to impress markets.
TOP STORIES
* Spain is expected to request European aid for its ailing
banks at the weekend to forestall worsening market turmoil,
becoming the fourth and biggest country to seek assistance since
the euro zone's debt crisis began, EU and German sources said.
* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Thursday the
U.S. central bank was ready to shield the economy if financial
troubles mount but offered few hints that further monetary
stimulus was imminent.
* Global cheers over China's decision to cut interest rates
faded as investors and economists worried that the move
signalled the impending release of grim economic data.
* German imports tumbled at their fastest in two years in
April and exports fell more than expected in another sign that
Europe's largest economy is beginning to feel the chill from the
euro zone debt crisis.
* An Apple Inc lawyer said the iPhone and iPad maker may seek
a legal order stopping the launch of Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd's Galaxy S III phone in the United States later this month.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.32 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed in
the range of -0.6 percent to 0.09 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 270.48; was down
1.24 percent
* Gold Futures : $1576.5; fell 0.64 percent
* US Crude : $82.61; fell 2.61 percent
* Brent Crude : $97.89; fell 2.04 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $7286; fell -2.79 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Sprott Power Corp. : The company raised its annual
dividend by 32.5 percent.
* Genivar Inc. : The engineering firm received a
green light to acquire the entire issued and to be issued
ordinary share capital of the British consulting firm WSP Group
Plc. Genivar on Thursday offered to acquire WSP in a cash deal
valued at approximately C$442 million.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Canadian Western Bank : CIBC raises to sector
performer from sector underperformer after company's
second-quarter earnings meets estimates
* Lululemon Athletica : Macquarie cuts target price
to $68 from $75 on the back of weaker-than-expected
second-quarter outlook, rating neutral
* Sandvine Corp : CIBC cuts target price to C$2 from
C$2.25 after company's second-quarter revenue view disappoints;
rating sector outperformer
* Petromanas Energy : National Bank Financial starts
with outperform rating and price target of C$0.55, citing higher
oil exploration prospects in Albania
* Transcontinental : CIBC cuts target price to C$13
from C$15 on weak second-quarter results; keeps sector
outperformer rating
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes housing starts,
employment change and trade balance
* Major U.S. events and data includes international trade and
wholesale inventories