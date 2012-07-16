UPDATE 3-Oil prices slide over worries Middle East rift will undermine output cuts
July 16 Toronto's main stock index looked set to open lower on Monday, as investors remained cautious ahead of the start of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's two-day congressional testimony, which starts on Tuesday.
North American equity futures also extended losses after data showed U.S. retail sales fell 0.5 percent in June.
TOP STORIES
* Glencore International Plc has won a Canadian regulator's approval for its roughly C$6.1 billion takeover of grain handler Viterra Inc.
* The European Central Bank declined to comment on a report its president advocated imposing losses on holders of senior bonds issued by the most severely damaged Spanish savings banks in what would be a change to the ECB's previous stance.
* The billionaire co-owners of Anglo-Russian oil venture TNK-BP would be willing to sell their stake to British oil major BP Plc for cash and stock to put an end to a bitter shareholder conflict.
* Visa Inc, MasterCard Inc and banks that issue their credit cards have agreed to a $7.25 billion settlement with U.S. retailers in a lawsuit over the fixing of credit and debit card fees in what could be the largest antitrust settlement in U.S. history.
* GlaxoSmithKline is expected to announce a deal to buy Human Genome Sciences for about $2.8 billion as soon as Monday, ending a three-month hostile pursuit of the U.S. biotech company on friendly terms after sweetening its offer.
* Ford Motor Co is recalling some of its recently launched 2013 Escape compact sport-utility vehicles because a carpeting flaw may cause drivers to apply the brakes improperly, increasing stopping distances and the risk of crashes.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.37 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down around 0.25 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 293.71; fell 0.09 percent
* Gold Futures : $1,585.8; fell 0.36 percent
* US Crude : $86.74; fell 0.41 percent
* Brent Crude : $102.71; rose 0.3 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $7,651.25; fell 0.63 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Excellon Resources Inc. : The miner said mining at its La Platosa silver mine in Mexico continued to remain suspended and it might run out of stockpiled material at its mill in a few days.
* Research in Motion Ltd : A northern California jury directed the BlackBerry maker to pay $147.2 million in patent litigation over a remote management system for wireless devices, according to an attorney for the plaintiff, Mformation Technologies Inc.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* NBF cuts price targets on Lundin Mining to C$5.15 from C$5.25, Teck Resources to C$37 from C$38, says retracement in metal prices to weigh on second quarter results
* NBF lowers price targets on Alacer Gold to C$10.75 from C$11, AuRico Gold to C$9 from C$10 and others; expects lower estimates for second quarter with gold price averaging below expectations
* Manulife : CIBC cuts target price to C$13 from C$1,; says the company will be hard hit due to a still noteworthy exposure to equities
* La Mancha Resources : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from speculative buy, cuts price target to C$3.50 from C$5 after the company agreed to be acquired by Weather II Investments for $3.50 per share in cash
* Canaccord : KBW cuts price target to C$5.50 from C$7.50 on weakness in the global markets and the delay in the closing of certain advisory transactions
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major U.S. events and data includes retail sales and business inventories
* Tankers going to/from Qatar barred from Fujairah port facilities
