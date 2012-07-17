July 17 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Tuesday, on hopes that Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke might hint at delivering more monetary stimulus
even as the Bank of Canada is expected to keep interest rates
unchanged.
TOP STORIES
* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke serves up a new set
of clues this week that might help solve one of the thorniest
riddles for the world economy: what will it take to make the
U.S. central bank ease monetary policy further?
* Analysts unanimously expect the Bank of Canada to hold its
main policy rate at 1 percent on July 17, but the real focus
will be on whether it will repeat, dilute or omit the message
that it may soon need to raise the rate.
* German analyst and investor sentiment dropped for a third
consecutive month in July but slightly less than expected,
adding to hopes that Europe's largest economy remains resilient
despite a string of weaker data in June, a survey showed.
* British inflation fell to its lowest in more than two and
a half years in June helped by early summer sales of clothes and
shoes, official data showed on Tuesday, suggesting consumers
will be able to spend more and give a rare helping hand to the
economy.
* Yahoo Inc picked Google's Marissa Mayer to become its new
CEO, turning to an engineer with established Silicon Valley
credentials to turn around the struggling former Internet
powerhouse.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.32 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.32 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 296.35; rose
0.13 percent
* Gold futures : $1,596; rose 0.3 percent
* US crude : $88.73; rose 0.34 percent
* Brent crude : $104.51; rose 1.1 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,677.7; fell 0.15 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* AuRico Gold Inc. : The company said CEO René
Marion resigned for health reasons and was replaced by Scott
Perry. Perry joined the gold miner as chief financial officer in
February 2008.
Separately, the gold miner cut its 2012 production outlook
on Monday as a high turnover of skilled laborers at its Ocampo
mine in northern Mexico weighed on gold and silver output.
* Onex Corp. : The machinists' union said on Monday
it filed papers in U.S. bankruptcy court challenging efforts by
bankrupt jet maker Hawker Beechcraft to sell itself to a Chinese
company, alleging the move could cost jobs and threaten U.S.
national security.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* CIBC downgrades Baytex Energy to sector performer
from outperformer, Anderson Energy to sector
underperformer from performer, Bonterra Energy to
sector performer from outperformer, others on reduced Brent
estimates
* Enbridge : Barclays raises price target to C$45
from C$41 and upgrades to overweight from equal weight, expects
the company to generate double-digit growth
* AG Growth : National Bank Financial cuts price
target to C$32.50 from C$37.50 and downgrades to underperform
from sector perform on reduced U.S. corn yield expectations
* US Geothermal : Canaccord Genuity cuts price
target to C$0.80 from C$1.25 and downgrades to speculative buy
from buy after the company reported lower-than-expected results
for 2012 fiscal year
* Rockwell Diamonds : Northland Capital cuts target
to C$61 from C$76 and rates buy
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes BOC rate decision
and manufacturing sales
* Major U.S. events and data includes consumer price index,
industrial output and net capital inflows data