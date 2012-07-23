July 23 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open lower, tracking global markets, as Spain sparked concerns
that it might need a full sovereign bailout after Murcia became
the second Spanish region to say it would request help from the
central government to keep it afloat.
TOP STORIES
* China's top offshore oil producer CNOOC Ltd has entered
into an agreement to buy Nexen Inc for about $15.1
billion, the Chinese company said.
* U.S.-listed shares of Nexen jumped 55.2 pct in
pre-market trade on news of the offer.
* Tiny Murcia was on course on Sunday to be the second
Spanish region to request help from the central government to
keep it afloat, as media reported half a dozen local authorities
were ready to follow in the footsteps of Valencia.
* Investor Prem Watsa reported an almost 10 percent stake in
Research in Motion Ltd as of July 4, according to a
regulatory filing.
* Halliburton Co, the world's second-largest oilfield
services company, posted a marginal increase in second-quarter
profit as its international revenues grew.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.42 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 1.1 - 1.23 percent
* European shares, were up/down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 299.48; fell
1.67 percent
* Gold futures : $1,569.8; fell 0.8 percent
* US crude : $89; fell 3.08 percent
* Brent crude : $103.46; fell 3.15 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,377.75; fell 2.22 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Research In Motion Ltd. : Eastman Kodak Co has
lost an appeal of a patent dispute over digital image preview
technology with Apple Inc and Research In Motion, which could
set back the onetime photography giant's efforts to raise money
in bankruptcy by selling patents.
The U.S. International Trade Commission on Friday upheld a
May 21 ruling by Judge Thomas Pender of that agency that neither
Apple nor RIM had violated Kodak's rights in the so-called '218
patent, which covers how digital cameras preview images.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Agrium : Citigroup raises target price to $100
from $95 on its U.S. listed shares, rates neutral, to reflect
expectations for continued solid fundamentals and low natural
gas prices.
* FirstService : CIBC cuts target to C$34.50 from
C$37, rates sector outperformer, expects its second quarter
results to be impacted by its FAS division
* IGM Financial : Canaccord Genuity cuts price
target to C$43 from C$44, rates hold, says deeper than expected
redemption due to investors finding equity investment less
attractive
* Loblaw Companies : Barclays cuts price target to
C$33 from C$35, rates equal weight on weak outlook of 2012 net
earnings below 2011 levels; cites weaker than expected consumer
outlook and a rapid drop in food inflation
* West Fraser Timber : CIBC raises target to C$65
from C$56, rates sector outperformer, on better-than-expected
second-quarter results and higher expected lumber prices
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian and U.S. economic data is expected to be
released