TOP STORIES
* European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pledged on
Thursday to do whatever was necessary to protect the euro zone
from collapse, including acting to lower unreasonably high
government borrowing costs.
* Barrick Gold Corp, the world's largest gold miner,
on Thursday reported a 35 percent decline in second-quarter
profit and warned capital costs on one of its biggest growth
projects will be much higher than previously forecast.
* Potash Corp, the world's largest fertilizer maker,
reported a 38 percent drop in second-quarter profit on Thursday,
mainly due to one-time charges and weaker results from its
phosphate business.
* MEG Energy Corp, a Canadian oil sands company,
reported a 70 percent fall in quarterly operating profit on
lower bitumen prices.
* U.S. Silver Corp, which has agreed to be bought by
RX Gold & Silver Inc, said it was evaluating a hostile
offer from Hecla Mining Co.
* Weaker oil and gas prices took their toll on Royal Dutch
Shell's second-quarter profits while extra maintenance
costs on high-margin U.S. Gulf production drove earnings below
analysts' expectations.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures were up 0.83 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.93-1.2 percent
* European shares, were firmer
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 298.86; rose
0.55 percent
* Gold futures : $1,608; was unchanged 0 percent
* US crude : $89.74; rose 0.87 percent
* Brent crude : $105.39; rose 0.97 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,524.25; rose 1.05 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Alamos Gold : The gold miner reported a 59 percent
jump in quarterly profit as production rose and costs fell, but
said it expects full-year production at the lower end of its
forecast range.
* Lundin Mining Corp. : The base metals miner
reported a fall in second-quarter profit, citing lower metal
prices and higher costs.
* Mullen Group Ltd. : The trucking and logistics
company reported a 40 percent fall in second-quarter profit on
foreign exchange losses.
* Exco Technologies Ltd. : The auto parts maker
posted a profit for the third straight quarter on higher demand
and strong performance across all segments.
* Canadian National Railway Ltd. : The railroad will
soon shelve plans to build a C$5 billion rail line to northern
Quebec unless more miners sign deals with the rail operator to
ship iron ore from the isolated region to port, the company's
chief executive said on Wednesday.
* Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd. : The gold miner reported a
15 percent drop in its second-quarter adjusted profit on
Wednesday, largely due to higher average cash costs at its
mines.
* Norbord Inc. : The wood panels maker second-quarter
profit rose on improved prices for oriented strand board.
Norbord's April-June profit rose to $6 million, or 14 cents per
share, from $1 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
* Imax Corp : The giant movie screen maker reported a
six-fold jump in second-quarter profit mainly on strong box
office revenue. Net income rose to $11.1 million, or 16 cents
per share, from $1.8 million, or 3 cents per share, a year
earlier.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Alliance Grain Traders : Canaccord Genuity raises
target to C$17.50 from C$13.50, raises to buy from hold, expects
increased demand for Canadian pulses to brighten the company's
earnings outlook heading into 2013
* Canadian National Railway Co : CIBC raises price
target to C$93 from C$92, after it reported a solid second
quarter, in line with expectations
* CGI Group : Canaccord Genuity raises price target
to C$25 from C$23, rates hold on the expected closure of the
Logica acquisition
* Genworth MI Canada Inc : CIBC cuts price target to
C$30.75 from C$33.75 on expectation of solid earnings in the
second quarter
* Teck Resources : RBC cuts price target to C$41
from C$45, rates outperform; Canaccord Genuity cuts target price
to C$39 from C$46, on weaker-than-expected second quarter
results.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major U.S. events and data includes durable goods, initial
claims, pending home sales and building permits data are due